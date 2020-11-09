New York state 'not inclined' to approve return of winter high school sports

Fall high school sports seasons, for those that decided to opt in, will come to a close this week in central New York. There is no clear date when high school game will return for the winter season.
During a teleconference Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked if there was any change to the status of high-risk sports, such as basketball, ice hockey, and wrestling, that populate the winter high school season.
Cuomo deferred to Robert Mujica, the state's budget director who has been the voice for high school sports protocols during the pandemic. Mujica said due to rising infection rates across the state, the governor's office is "not inclined to go ahead with opening winter sports at this time."
Under the current protocols, high-risk sports programs (sports that feature intentional physical contact) are allowed to practice to work on skills and conditioning, but cannot play games or scrimmage.
The only winter sport that has been provided guidelines to return is skiing, which is not offered as an official interscholastic sport by any Cayuga County-area school.
Cuomo referenced his continued disallowance of fans at Buffalo Bills home games in Orchard Park when addressing the status of winter interscholastic sports.
"I'm very aggressive in getting the stadium to open," Cuomo said. "If you have the overall infection rate in the state going up, (New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker's) point is it would be reckless to add more risk to a situation that's already out of control. That's sort've inarguable."
Some high school sports organizations already have a timeframe for when winter sports can begin, though game competition will require Cuomo's approval. The current start date for winter sports set by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is Nov. 30.
Individual sections are welcome to schedule their own start dates, as long as it isn't in contrast to the state. Section III, which includes five Cayuga County-area schools, announced last week that the start date for winter sports practices is Dec. 14, and with state approval games would be played Jan. 1 to Feb. 28. The calendar does not include postseason play, as Section III will not host winter championships this year.
Section IV, which includes three schools from the southern area of Cayuga County, conversely has not released any official plans to start winter sports. Section IV was one of a few sections around New York state that postponed fall sports entirely until March.
For Cayuga County-area schools that opted in for fall sports, there have been several hiccups that have forced postponements or cancellations.
Last week, Auburn canceled its remaining varsity and junior varsity boys soccer games after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19, forcing all other student-athletes in the program to quarantine for two weeks. Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles have also postponed athletic competition, to varying degrees, after someone in the high school had a positive test.
Over the weekend, the Cayuga County Health Department reported that two people — one student-athlete and one spectator — that attended a cross country meet Saturday at Jordan-Elbridge High School tested positive for COVID-19. Four schools — Jordan-Elbridge, Skaneateles, Weedsport and Christian Brothers Academy — competed at the meet. The overall event included boys and girls races for the varsity and modified levels.
