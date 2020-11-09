New York state 'not inclined' to approve return of winter high school sports

Fall high school sports seasons, for those that decided to opt in, will come to a close this week in central New York. There is no clear date when high school game will return for the winter season.

During a teleconference Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked if there was any change to the status of high-risk sports, such as basketball, ice hockey, and wrestling, that populate the winter high school season.

Cuomo deferred to Robert Mujica, the state's budget director who has been the voice for high school sports protocols during the pandemic. Mujica said due to rising infection rates across the state, the governor's office is "not inclined to go ahead with opening winter sports at this time."

Under the current protocols, high-risk sports programs (sports that feature intentional physical contact) are allowed to practice to work on skills and conditioning, but cannot play games or scrimmage.

The only winter sport that has been provided guidelines to return is skiing, which is not offered as an official interscholastic sport by any Cayuga County-area school.

Cuomo referenced his continued disallowance of fans at Buffalo Bills home games in Orchard Park when addressing the status of winter interscholastic sports.