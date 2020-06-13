New York state task force offers guidance for high school sports summer workouts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Earlier this week, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's COVID-19 task force met for the first time to discuss how to proceed with high school sports this fall.

The task force, comprised of several NYSPHSAA, school and health officials from around New York state, addressed when school facilities are allowed to reopen and brainstormed ideas of possible protocols when competition resumes.

Among the more pressing issues for high school student-athletes and coaches is how to appropriate conduct summer conditioning workouts. Most regions in the state, including central New York, are in phase three of the reopening process, but social gatherings are still limited to 10 or less people. That poses a problem for high school sports programs that have dozens of players.

To better direct high school programs, the task force released a summer guidance pertaining to team conditioning workouts, which includes several health and practice habits.

Here are some of the recommendations: