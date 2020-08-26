New York superintendents organization calls for delay of interscholastic sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday gave long-awaited news that several Fall interscholastic sports, considered to be low-risk, can begin play this September.

However, one school administrative group is calling on Cuomo for more patience regarding the return of high school athletics.

The New York State Council of School Superintendents wrote a letter to Cuomo's office Wednesday, urging the governor to reverse course on interscholastic sports and delay all such activities until January.

"We have struggled to reconcile why students in physical education classes must be 12 feet apart per reopening guidance, yet contact athletics and other activities that regularly bring athletes into close proximity are deemed safe at this time. Additionally, the logistical challenges of school athletics during the pandemic and the initial re-opening of school such as transportation, locker rooms, spectators, personnel, remote learners, A/B hybrid scheduling, and other issues are too significant to undertake at this time without detracting from the primary goal of bringing students back to school safely," NYSCOSS Executive Director Charles Dedrick wrote in the letter.