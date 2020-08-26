New York superintendents organization calls for delay of interscholastic sports

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday gave long-awaited news that several Fall interscholastic sports, considered to be low-risk, can begin play this September.
However, one school administrative group is calling on Cuomo for more patience regarding the return of high school athletics.
The New York State Council of School Superintendents wrote a letter to Cuomo's office Wednesday, urging the governor to reverse course on interscholastic sports and delay all such activities until January.
"We have struggled to reconcile why students in physical education classes must be 12 feet apart per reopening guidance, yet contact athletics and other activities that regularly bring athletes into close proximity are deemed safe at this time. Additionally, the logistical challenges of school athletics during the pandemic and the initial re-opening of school such as transportation, locker rooms, spectators, personnel, remote learners, A/B hybrid scheduling, and other issues are too significant to undertake at this time without detracting from the primary goal of bringing students back to school safely," NYSCOSS Executive Director Charles Dedrick wrote in the letter.
The letter continued that school leaders should "not have their attention diverted to extracurricular activities at this moment," and that school athletics would "risk this endeavor" of safely reopening schools.
While school districts around New York state are navigating the appropriate course to reopen schools this fall — Auburn is among those that recently elected for online learning only through the first several weeks of the academic year — Cuomo gave the go-ahead for most Fall sports to play, starting Sept. 21. While soccer, cross country, field hockey and swimming (which is indoors) were approved, football (considered high risk) and volleyball (indoors) are limited to practicing only.
Whether interscholastic sports actually begin Sept. 21 remains to be seen. Earlier this month when Cuomo granted permission for schools to reopen, it came with the caveat that if the regional infection rate rises above 9%, schools will close.
Prior to NYSCOSS's letter that was released this afternoon, Section VIII (Nassau County) announced that it was delaying all sports until January despite Cuomo allowing low-risk sports to return.
Newsday followed up on the announcement, reporting that several other sections, including Section III and Section IV, were also considering a January-to-June athletic calendar following Tuesday's meeting with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
In a series of tweets sent Wednesday evening, Section III Executive Director John Rathbun said, "We are still waiting for guidance from the Governor's office so that we can complete a 'Return to Interscholastic Athletics Document' that we hope will answer a lot of questions regarding fan attendance, officials, protocols, safety, game day or sport adjustments etc.
"We just need to remain patient as we evaluate and analyze our next steps."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!