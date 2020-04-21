New York weightlifting championships coming to Auburn in October

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The New York State Weightlifting Championship is coming to Auburn this October.

In a bid submitted in February by Swagler Strength & Performance, Auburn will host the event, which is set for Oct. 17-18. The competition will be coordinated by the Metropolitan Local Weightlifting club and will be held at the Auburn Holiday Inn.

The event pits lifters of various weight classes, male and female, and there will be monetary prizes for top finishers. Last year's event took place in Westchester County, where the top male and female lifters were each awarded with $500 prizes. Second place for each gender earned $200 and third place earned $100.

Swaglers, founded by Auburn native Jamie Swagler, has been helping central New Yorkers achieve their fitness goals at his facility since 2011. Swagler has been a certified physical trainer since 2006.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0