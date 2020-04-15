New York's Division I basketball coaches unite for coronavirus coalition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A coaching coalition to communicate critical health and safety tips to combat COVID-19 has been formed, and Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim is taking part.

The group, which features 44 of New York state's Division I men's and women's basketball coaches, is called "TEAM NEW YORK." As part of the team, coaches are encouraged to utilize their social media accounts to spread guidelines for containing the spread of coronavirus.

Fans can follow #TEAMNEWYORK on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The two main organizers for TEAM NEW YORK are Andy Borman, a top AAU basketball official, and Ben Horwitz, a graduate assistant at Syracuse University.

"There is power in numbers," Borman said in a statement. "Knowing that all 44 of these mentors -- people who are often rivals -- have come together to battle is what makes this state and this game unique."

Among others joining the coalition are Syracuse women's coach Quentin Hillsman, Iona men's coach Rick Pitino, and Niagara men's coach Greg Paulus.