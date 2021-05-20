Newton throws seven strong, Weedsport baseball bumps to 8-0

WEEDSPORT — Weedsport baseball was aggressive on the basepaths and took advantage of its opponent's mistakes.
It's a simple recipe, but a winning one.
The Warriors captured their eighth straight win to start the season, defeating Bishop Ludden 10-1 on Thursday in Weedsport.
Weedsport set the tone from the first inning on. Andrew Seward reached in the second at-bat of the game, stole second, then stole third, then came home on an errant throw by Bishop Ludden.
The Warriors took a similar approach in the second inning. Ashton Benedict reached when Bishop Ludden's infield couldn't haul in a pop up, and turned that into a run.
In all, Weedsport stole eight bases, including three from Seward and two from Antonio Tortorello. The Warriors also played error-less defense, while Bishop Ludden misplayed two balls.
"We have such a scrappy bunch," Weedsport coach Rob Matson said. "There's 11 of us and every one of them contributes in their own way. Running the bases hard is part of our philosophy. We have guys that don't need signs because they know what to do. They're just good ballplayers.
"Defensively, today we looked great. We're definitely coming around. Our bats are heating up and our pitching has been phenomenal for really the last week and a half."
Junior Peyton Newton pitched a complete game to earn the win. In complete control from first pitch, Newton surrendered only four hits and one run. He struck out eight with no walks.
Fifty-six of his 65 pitched went for strikes. In the top of the fifth inning, Newton recorded three outs on only threw pitches, inducing a fly out to right field, a line out to second base and a pop up to his shortstop.
Newton also flashed the glove. He knocked down a liner and made the throw to first to end the sixth inning, then snared a comebacker to end the seventh and secure the win.
Matson said that Newton was expected to be an important member of the 2020 team that was unable to play due to COVID-19. Patience has paid off.
'His glove definitely helped him out," Matson said. "From the first inning, he knew exactly where the strikes were being called and hit the zone all day. His pitch count was extremely low for a seven-inning game.
"I was looking forward to having him on a team that would've been pretty good last year. He's been well worth the wait, and we've got a couple great starters behind him."
Weedsport's offense was led by two-hit games from Tortorello (two runs, one RBI, one walk), Parker McBride (run, three RBIs) and Joe Guy (run, RBI). Tony LoMascolo, Guy and McBride all hit doubles. Seward punched an RBI triple that fell in deep left-center that helped provide some insurance in the second inning.
Like many teams competing this spring, Weedsport entered the season with a lot of unknowns among its roster. Matson had an idea that some players, like Newton, would be able to step right in and have success.
Others, like freshman second baseman Tony LoMascolo, "weren't even on our radar to start the season."
"We had such high hopes for last season. We had a great returning class last year and it was heartbreaking not to send them out the right way," Matson said. "Some of these guys haven't played since modified. They came up and answered the call. Everyone came into the season ready to play.
"A lot of these guys, I think their No. 1 sport is baseball and I think it shows. We're just having a great time so far."
The schedule has also thrown some curveballs. Weedsport's first game of the season went extra innings. Its second game, against Cato-Meridian, was started but not completed and will continue at a later date. This week started off with a rare Sunday game.
Thursday's game completed a stretch of seven games in nine days.
Weedsport (8-0) can now take a breather for a few days. Next up is Tully, on the road, next Tuesday. The Warriors' season slows down to five games (including the to-be-continued Cato-Meridian game) in the next two weeks before sectionals, which Weedsport hopes to host.
"We hadn't mentioned (sectionals) until this week," Matson said. "We haven't won our league in 30-something years here, so that's Goal No. 1. Then Goal No. 2 is to host as many sectional games as we can. They're hungry and the sky's the limit."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.