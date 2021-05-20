Newton throws seven strong, Weedsport baseball bumps to 8-0

Like many teams competing this spring, Weedsport entered the season with a lot of unknowns among its roster. Matson had an idea that some players, like Newton, would be able to step right in and have success.

Others, like freshman second baseman Tony LoMascolo, "weren't even on our radar to start the season."

"We had such high hopes for last season. We had a great returning class last year and it was heartbreaking not to send them out the right way," Matson said. "Some of these guys haven't played since modified. They came up and answered the call. Everyone came into the season ready to play.

"A lot of these guys, I think their No. 1 sport is baseball and I think it shows. We're just having a great time so far."

The schedule has also thrown some curveballs. Weedsport's first game of the season went extra innings. Its second game, against Cato-Meridian, was started but not completed and will continue at a later date. This week started off with a rare Sunday game.

Thursday's game completed a stretch of seven games in nine days.