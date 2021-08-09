NFL 2021 preview: Will the Buffalo Bills finally win the Super Bowl?

The race to Super Bowl LVI begins Sept. 9.
That's when the National Football League will open the 2021 season. Plenty of teams made some upgrades or brought back key pieces to contend this year. But as we know, only one team can take home the Lombardi Trophy.
AFC East
The Buffalo Bills should easily repeat as AFC East champions. The question is whether any of their divisional rivals will make the playoffs.
The Dolphins are the second-best team in the division and should get into the playoffs. The Patriots are a tough sell. If Cam Newton can return to the NFL MVP-caliber quarterback he was in Carolina, then the Patriots can contend again. Otherwise, it will be another year outside of the playoffs. The Jets are rebuilding, so they won't be much of a factor here.
Final records: Bills 15-2, Dolphins 10-7, Patriots 8-9, Jets 2-15
AFC North
This should be a fun division to watch this season. The Ravens are the best team of the four, but the Browns aren't far behind. The Bengals need a healthy Joe Burrow to remain competitive, while the Steelers aren't looking as great as they were. The Ravens and Browns should cruise to playoff berths.
Final records: Ravens 14-3, Browns 12-5, Steelers 9-8, Bengals 3-14
AFC South
The Titans should be a strong contender this season, especially with the addition of Julio Jones. Together with A.J. Brown, that duo should pose problems for opposing defenses. And it will help take some of the burden off Derrick Henry's shoulders.
The rest of the division? Meh. The Colts should take a step back. Carson Wentz isn't as good a quarterback as Philip Rivers, and there's an injury history to consider. (He's already missing time due to a foot injury.) The Jaguars should improve, but that's not saying much. The Texans are a mess.
Final records: Titans 13-4, Colts 9-8, Jaguars 6-11, Texans 1-16
AFC West
The Chiefs have a stranglehold on the division, so don't expect any surprises this season. But watch out for the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert was a star in his rookie season and should take another step in his sophomore campaign. Look for him to lead the Chargers back to the playoffs.
The Raiders have some talent, but they look like more of a middle-of-the-road team. The Broncos will struggle against this competition.
Final records: Chiefs 15-2, Chargers 12-5, Raiders 7-10, Broncos 3-14
NFC East
With Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys should win this division. But there should be stiff competition from the Washington Football Team, which has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.
The Giants added some pieces in the offseason, but they still seem far off from being a playoff team. And the Eagles are crumbling.
Final records: Cowboys 13-4, Washington Football Team 11-6, Giants 5-12, Eagles 3-14
NFC North
The Green Bay Packers should make a deep run in the playoffs again. Whether they can get to the Super Bowl is really the big question. Do they have what it takes to get past the Buccaneers? Possibly.
For now, though, the focus is on the NFC North. The Packers are the cream of the crop. The other teams simply have too many question marks. The Bears have one at quarterback. The Lions have a new coach and Jared Goff at quarterback. The Vikings have fallen behind. Don't expect much of these three teams this season.
Final records: Packers 15-2, Bears 4-13, Vikings 3-14, Lions 2-15
NFC South
The Buccaneers are the reigning Super Bowl champions and are looking to repeat. The rest of the division has some work to do.
The Saints have quarterback questions after Drew Brees retired. Jameis Winston is a capable NFL quarterback, but it's debatable whether he can keep the Saints in contention. The Falcons and Panthers are in the same boat. They have talented players, especially on offense. But it doesn't seem like they have enough to make a run.
Final records: Buccaneers 15-2, Saints 7-10, Falcons 6-11, Panthers 6-11
NFC West
You can make a good case that this is the best division in the NFL. Every team has a legitimate shot at making the playoffs.
The Cardinals and Rams should compete for the division title. The big question for the 49ers is whether they can keep pace with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback or if they will roll with rookie Trey Lance. The Seahawks have Russell Wilson, but have they done enough to run with the other three teams?
Final records: Rams 12-5, Cardinals 12-5, 49ers 10-7, Seahawks 9-8
Playoffs
Here is how the teams will be seeded based on the predictions above:
AFC: (1) Chiefs (first-round bye); (2) Bills; (3) Ravens; (4) Titans; (5) Browns; (6) Chargers; and (7) Dolphins
NFC: (1) Buccaneers (first-round bye); (2) Packers; (3) Cowboys; (4) Rams; (5) Cardinals; (6) Washington Football Team; and (7) 49ers
Wild card predictions: Bills over Dolphins, Ravens over Chargers, and Titans over Browns in the AFC; in the NFC, the Packers over the 49ers, Cowboys over Washington and Cardinals over Rams
Divisional round predictions: Titans over Chiefs, Bills over Ravens; Bucs over Cardinals, Packers over Cowboys
AFC Championship prediction: Bills over Titans
NFC Championship prediction: Bucs over Packers
Super Bowl LVI: Bills 34, Buccaneers 27
Analysis: There are really six teams with a legitimate shot to win the Super Bowl, and four of them are in the AFC. The Titans over the Chiefs in the divisional round may seem surprising, but that's because Tennessee can pose matchup problems for the Chiefs. Ultimately, the Bills-Ravens matchup in the divisional round should decide who wins the Super Bowl. Those two teams are the toughest of the bunch.
On the NFC side, it's really a two-horse race between the Buccaneers and Packers. The NFC West is competitive, but those teams lack the complete rosters that the Bucs and Packers possess. And with the Saints out of the picture and no real threat from the NFC East, the Bucs and Packers should get back to the NFC title game.
Why the Bills? Because they are returning a roster that is hungry after falling in the AFC title game to the Chiefs. As long as they stay healthy and the defense gets back to its old form, this is a team that can dethrone Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. And what a moment that will be for Bills Mafia.
NFL Awards
NFL MVP: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert showed last season he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the game. If he takes it to another level this season, the Chargers should get to the playoffs.
Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills. This would be a long-overdue award for McDermott, who has led the Bills back to relevance. A dominant regular season should help him secure this honor.
Offensive Player of the Year: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens. Jackson should get back to his MVP form. He should contend for that award again, but Herbert will beat him out. Look for him to win the next best thing.
Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Young, Washington Football Team. Young made his presence known in his rookie season. Like Herbert, if he can take his game to the next level, he should post some big numbers.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars. An obvious choice. He was the number one pick for a reason. The Jaguars have enough weapons for him to shine in his first NFL season.
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys. Plenty of mocks and draft gurus identified Parsons as the top defensive player in the draft. If he backs that up with the Cowboys this season, he will be more than deserving of this award.
Comeback Player of the Year: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys. Let's face it: This is Dak's award to lose after what happened to him last season. As long as he returns to form, he should have no problem winning it. A Cowboys playoff berth is a bonus.
