NFL 2021 preview: Will the Buffalo Bills finally win the Super Bowl?

On the NFC side, it's really a two-horse race between the Buccaneers and Packers. The NFC West is competitive, but those teams lack the complete rosters that the Bucs and Packers possess. And with the Saints out of the picture and no real threat from the NFC East, the Bucs and Packers should get back to the NFC title game.

Why the Bills? Because they are returning a roster that is hungry after falling in the AFC title game to the Chiefs. As long as they stay healthy and the defense gets back to its old form, this is a team that can dethrone Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. And what a moment that will be for Bills Mafia.

NFL Awards

NFL MVP: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert showed last season he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the game. If he takes it to another level this season, the Chargers should get to the playoffs.

Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills. This would be a long-overdue award for McDermott, who has led the Bills back to relevance. A dominant regular season should help him secure this honor.