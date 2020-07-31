NFL Top 100 is overhyped garbage

Patrick Mahomes is No. 4, not No. 1. Josh Allen made the list. Carson Wentz was snubbed.
These are just a few of the "problems" people have with the NFL Top 100 list. And you know what? It doesn't matter.
A fact we must acknowledge before debating rankings and defecating on this list: The players are the voters. This isn't a media creation (it's certainly an NFL creation) and the voters aren't reporters who, one could argue, are in a better position to rank the best of the best.
Let's focus on the three quarterbacks mentioned at the outset. Mahomes is the best player in the league. He was the NFL MVP two years ago and is a reigning Super Bowl champion entering the 2020 campaign. He just signed the richest contract in NFL history.
As good as Lamar Jackson has been, he's laid two big eggs in the playoffs as the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback. Compare that to Mahomes, who led his team to the AFC title game in his first year as a starter and then followed that up with a Super Bowl win. Jackson is a great player, certainly deserving of top 10 status, but he's not No. 1. It's not even close.
Carson Wentz was snubbed. There's no doubt about it. I don't care enough about the NFL Top 100 to tell you who should be kicked out for Wentz, but he belongs somewhere in the top 100. He tends to get penalized because of durability. We know he dealt with injuries in the Eagles' Super Bowl season and he missed five more games in 2018. But last year, he played in all 16 games for the Eagles. He did get knocked out of the playoff game, which may have factored into the vote. (Who knows?)
Now, Josh Allen. The hyperventilating over this useless ranking is entertaining. An example: Miami Dolphins fans, who have crawled out from a dust cloud of irrelevance after the failed "tank" in 2019, don't think Josh Allen is very good. Allen, in his first year as a starter, led his team to the playoffs. I will be the first to say he needs to continue improving, but to act as if he's some mediocre talent is absurd.
Is he top 100 worthy? I don't think so. But there are certain traits you have to consider. He's a great leader and has won over his teammates. He's not Mahomes or Jackson, but his skills continue to improve. The 2020 season will be a big one for him — if it gets played. Will he continue to develop into the franchise quarterback the Bills need? We'll find out soon. (We hope.)
The list is flawed in other ways. No special teams players made the cut. Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers in NFL history and should receive top 100 consideration. No Lions are represented, even though Kenny Golladay was seventh in receiving yards and led the NFL in touchdown catches last season.
The NFL Top 100 sparks debate, but that's all it's good for. You shouldn't take it seriously. If you do, you're better off making your own list. And then we can discuss your pile of overhyped garbage.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!