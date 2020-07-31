NFL Top 100 is overhyped garbage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patrick Mahomes is No. 4, not No. 1. Josh Allen made the list. Carson Wentz was snubbed.

These are just a few of the "problems" people have with the NFL Top 100 list. And you know what? It doesn't matter.

A fact we must acknowledge before debating rankings and defecating on this list: The players are the voters. This isn't a media creation (it's certainly an NFL creation) and the voters aren't reporters who, one could argue, are in a better position to rank the best of the best.

Let's focus on the three quarterbacks mentioned at the outset. Mahomes is the best player in the league. He was the NFL MVP two years ago and is a reigning Super Bowl champion entering the 2020 campaign. He just signed the richest contract in NFL history.

As good as Lamar Jackson has been, he's laid two big eggs in the playoffs as the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback. Compare that to Mahomes, who led his team to the AFC title game in his first year as a starter and then followed that up with a Super Bowl win. Jackson is a great player, certainly deserving of top 10 status, but he's not No. 1. It's not even close.