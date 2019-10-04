The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are the biggest favorites this week, while the Buffalo Bills are a road underdog as they look to bounce back from their loss to the Patriots last week.
Here are the NFL Week 5 betting lines, according to DraftKings Sportsbook — the operator of the sports betting lounge at del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County.
Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (-3) (over/under: 47)
Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans (-5) (over/under: 49)
Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (over/under: 44.5)
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (-3) (over/under: 38.5)
*Chicago Bears (-5) vs. Oakland Raiders (over/under: 40.5)
*- Game is in London
Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers (-3) (over/under: 41)
Minnesota Vikings (-5) at New York Giants (over/under: 43.5)
New England Patriots (-15) at Washington (over/under: 42.5)
New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5) (over/under: 44)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-2.5) (over/under: 46)
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-6) (over/under: 44.5)
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) (over/under: 46.5)
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-11) (over/under: 56)
Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers (-5) (over/under: 47)