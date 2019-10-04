{{featured_button_text}}
Brady, 4-0 Pats face 0-4 Skins, whose QB situation is shaky

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Ron Schwane

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are the biggest favorites this week, while the Buffalo Bills are a road underdog as they look to bounce back from their loss to the Patriots last week. 

Here are the NFL Week 5 betting lines, according to DraftKings Sportsbook — the operator of the sports betting lounge at del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County. 

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (-3) (over/under: 47) 

Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans (-5) (over/under: 49) 

Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (over/under: 44.5) 

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (-3) (over/under: 38.5)

*Chicago Bears (-5) vs. Oakland Raiders (over/under: 40.5) 

*- Game is in London

Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers (-3) (over/under: 41)

Minnesota Vikings (-5) at New York Giants (over/under: 43.5) 

New England Patriots (-15) at Washington (over/under: 42.5) 

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5)  (over/under: 44) 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-2.5) (over/under: 46) 

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-6) (over/under: 44.5) 

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) (over/under: 46.5) 

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-11) (over/under: 56) 

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers (-5) (over/under: 47) 

