NHL on verge of labor stability; Sabres in good shape

The players tentatively agreed to financial concessions. A 20% cap on escrow would be instituted next season with that number decreasing in future seasons. Players would also defer 10% of their salaries in 2020-21, which would protect them from the higher escrow and provide owners with additional cash flow in the event fans are unable to attend games. The players would receive that money on a later date.

The NHL would then revert to its current escrow system after three years. Under the current system, the players and league have a 50-50 split of all hockey-related revenue, and there are times the combined salaries of all players exceeds their share.

In anticipation of such a situation, the NHL withholds a percentage of a player’s salary and places that money in escrow. The money is pooled and the league takes that money if its share of the revenue is less than 50%. Anything left is returned to the players. The system works in reverse order, too.

Edmonton and Toronto were reportedly chosen as hub cities for the return-to-play format, and the NHL and NHLPA established an out-clause for any player who does not want to participate.