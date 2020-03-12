NHL suspends season

The NHL has placed its season on ice — for now.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday the league will "pause" its season, effective immediately, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The move came one day after the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Bettman said the hope is to resume play later and still award the Stanley Cup.

"Following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time," Bettman said.

The NHL Players' Association backed the decision, calling it "an appropriate course of action at this time" and adding: "The players are looking forward to the opportunity to resume play in front of hockey fans everywhere."

The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the season and uncertainty about how many more — if any — could be played before the playoffs, which typically begin in early April. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.