Night to forget: CBA hands Auburn football second straight loss

However, a 60-yard touchdown pass from CBA quarterback Jordan Rae to receiver Amarri Pitts on the very next play squashed any Auburn momentum.

The Maroons were held scoreless in the second quarter, but the same could not be said for the Brothers. CBA added two more touchdowns, including one on an untimed down to end the half, to gain a 33-6 lead.

In the second half, Auburn's offense advanced deep into CBA territory twice, but couldn't end any drives in the end zone.

Another quiet week on offense — the Maroons' only score last week came via the defense — is concerning. While Benson finished with 107 yards in 18 carries, 42 of those yards came on a single rush in the fourth quarter. Otherwise, CBA's fast and physical defense bottled up one of Auburn's primary defensive weapons.

When Strachan wasn't handing off to Benson, he was often scrambling away from CBA's pass rushers. While he made something out of nothing on a few occasions, like a 50-yard pass to Jeremiah Phillips (five receptions, 87 yards) to end the first quarter, such plays didn't make for sustainable offense.

With hope for improvement, Moskov again alluded to the necessity of practice time.