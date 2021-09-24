Night to forget: CBA hands Auburn football second straight loss

DEWITT — Handed its first loss in nearly two years last week, Auburn hoped for a bounceback performance.
State-ranked Christian Brothers Academy ensured the Maroons will lick their wounds for another few days.
Auburn football fell behind by multiple touchdowns in the first quarter, en route to a 40-6 loss at Christian Brothers Academy on Friday.
It's the first time since the 2019 season, when Auburn fell in consecutive weeks in the Section III final and as an at-large bid in the state tournament, that the Maroons have lost consecutive games.
Even more concerning for the Maroons was another poor start. A week after a flat performance against Whitesboro the opening 12 minutes yielded another disappointing result for coach Dave Moskov.
"It starts in practice. I think on Monday we were missing a third of the team and same on Tuesday. We were shorthanded and scrambling all week," Moskov said. "This game looked exactly like practice did all week. We couldn't get into a flow, couldn't get into a rhythm."
There was hope for Auburn as the clock inched toward the second quarter. Improbable efforts by quarterback DeSean Strachan and Elijah Benson on third- and fourth-and-longs propelled the Maroons to their first score — a 3-yard plunge by Benson — which cut CBA's lead to 13-6.
However, a 60-yard touchdown pass from CBA quarterback Jordan Rae to receiver Amarri Pitts on the very next play squashed any Auburn momentum.
The Maroons were held scoreless in the second quarter, but the same could not be said for the Brothers. CBA added two more touchdowns, including one on an untimed down to end the half, to gain a 33-6 lead.
In the second half, Auburn's offense advanced deep into CBA territory twice, but couldn't end any drives in the end zone.
Another quiet week on offense — the Maroons' only score last week came via the defense — is concerning. While Benson finished with 107 yards in 18 carries, 42 of those yards came on a single rush in the fourth quarter. Otherwise, CBA's fast and physical defense bottled up one of Auburn's primary defensive weapons.
When Strachan wasn't handing off to Benson, he was often scrambling away from CBA's pass rushers. While he made something out of nothing on a few occasions, like a 50-yard pass to Jeremiah Phillips (five receptions, 87 yards) to end the first quarter, such plays didn't make for sustainable offense.
With hope for improvement, Moskov again alluded to the necessity of practice time.
"We have three sophomores on our offensive line and a first-year player. They can't afford to miss time. We can't get better if we don't practice," Moskov said. "We've gotta get a full week of practice. That's the only shot we have to get everybody clicking.
"We don't want to hit the panic button. We barely beat them last spring and they literally brought back everybody. That team is absolutely loaded. We believe in what we're doing, we've just gotta keep getting better."
Prior to the consecutive losses, Auburn was ranked No. 8 in New York state in Class A after solid wins against Niskayuna and Fulton.
When asked if the last two games invite reset expectations, Moskov shrugged off outside perspective.
"I didn't buy into being eighth in the state. We knew our shortcomings," Moskov said. "We knew where our youth was and where we might struggle. We knew we were going to have some tough battles and weren't going to cruise. We kinda laughed at the (rankings). It was nice for people to think that, but we've got a lot of work to do."
Auburn's schedule doesn't offer any breaks in the coming weeks. The Maroons return home next Friday to face Central Square, then take on two more Class A hopefuls in the following weeks, West Genesee and Fayetteville-Manlius.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.