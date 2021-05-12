Nine straight goals propel undefeated Auburn girls lacrosse against Fulton

"When she was younger, she could get pushed off the ball or off her dodge a little bit," Dean said. "She's been training hard, not just with her stick skills but with footwork and trying to get stronger. Being a senior now, being older and concentrating on that part of her game, it's been demonstrated out on the field this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There's been times where she's slicing and dicing and gets hit pretty good, but keeps her balance and shows a great ability to bounce off it. She has amazing hands and now she's able to absorb those hits."

Giannettino routinely punished Fulton's defenders by setting up behind the cage, surveying the defense and dishing out the perfect pass. Her style resembled hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who became famous for positioning himself behind the opposing net and setting up teammates for goals.

In hockey, that space behind the net is known as "Gretzky's office." In lacrosse, maybe that office belongs to Giannettino.

"Gracie has probably improved the most over her career. She started late, but from that point until now, all the time she has put in is unmatched. She is relentless," Dean said. "I think you're seeing a complete player who is having a breakout year."