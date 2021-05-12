Nine straight goals propel undefeated Auburn girls lacrosse against Fulton

AUBURN — Allowing two goals in the final 30 seconds of the first half, after leading for almost the entire game to that point, could be anger-inducing.
But instead of offering a passionate speech, Auburn girls lacrosse coach Bill Dean stressed to his Maroons to take a deep breath and relax, despite the sudden tie score.
Nine straight goals ensued. That was more than enough for Auburn in a 16-8 win over Fulton Wednesday at Holland Stadium in a meeting between two unbeaten teams.
While Dean preached calm, his offense's attack was anything but. The Maroons consistently breached Fulton's defense and tallied four goals early in the second half. In the snap of a finger, what was a tie game turned into a rout.
"Whatever happened in that first half, we were going to take the lessons and learn from it. It was 6-6 and we looked at it as if it were 0-0," Dean said. "We put that first half aside and started with a new game plan and got after it."
Senior Natalie Calandra-Ryan was a constant thorn in the side of Fulton, accounting for six goals and one assist. Gracie Giannettino was credited with one goal and five assists.
Calandra-Ryan's resume also includes multiple all-league selections and an all-state selection, but her game — despite the absence of a junior season due to COVID-19 — has evolved from being only a goal-scorer to a player that's a force in all facets.
"When she was younger, she could get pushed off the ball or off her dodge a little bit," Dean said. "She's been training hard, not just with her stick skills but with footwork and trying to get stronger. Being a senior now, being older and concentrating on that part of her game, it's been demonstrated out on the field this year.
"There's been times where she's slicing and dicing and gets hit pretty good, but keeps her balance and shows a great ability to bounce off it. She has amazing hands and now she's able to absorb those hits."
Giannettino routinely punished Fulton's defenders by setting up behind the cage, surveying the defense and dishing out the perfect pass. Her style resembled hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who became famous for positioning himself behind the opposing net and setting up teammates for goals.
In hockey, that space behind the net is known as "Gretzky's office." In lacrosse, maybe that office belongs to Giannettino.
"Gracie has probably improved the most over her career. She started late, but from that point until now, all the time she has put in is unmatched. She is relentless," Dean said. "I think you're seeing a complete player who is having a breakout year."
Other scorers for Auburn included Abbie Izzo, who totaled four goals. Nat Long recorded two, while Kate Izzo and Ella Doan rounded out the scoring with one apiece. Kate Izzo also contributed two assists, while Long chipped in with one.
With their perfect record still intact, Auburn has the look of a team due for a special season. The Maroons were Section III finalists in both 2018 and 2019 and likely would've been right back in the mix in 2020 had there been a season.
One of Dean's biggest concerns, as he told The Citizen last spring, was how the absence of the 2020 season would affect the growth of the Auburn program.
With a 5-0 start, that momentum seems to have picked up right where it left off.
"Once things started opening back up, it was about making things available to them right away so there was no real big lapse. You had your protocols, masks, temperature checks ... but in the grand scheme of things, we were glad to do that to get these girls going," Dean said. "I don't think any complacency set in. Having eight seniors and six or seven juniors, they come to things religiously and the younger girls see that."
Auburn returns to action Friday at Cortland.
