NJCAA offers guidance for member schools, like Cayuga, for upcoming sports season

The upcoming academic year will be a unique one for CCC, as the college continues to expand its athletic offerings. A women's lacrosse program was set to begin play last spring before the 2020 season was canceled, while a men's lacrosse program is set to begin competition this upcoming spring. The baseball program will be in only its third year of existence.

As the NCAA offered an extra year of athletic eligibility to all spring athletes, programs could face a cluster of competition between returning seniors and incoming freshmen.

TJ Gamba, CCC's baseball coach, told The Citizen in April that all players from last season are "welcome to stay" and that he "will not close the door on anybody." He also was not concerned with the amount of bodies present for the upcoming season's tryouts because of a personal philosophy to not over-recruit.

Concerning what could be a strange schedule for the upcoming academic year, Gamba said he was ready to make adjustments on the fly.

"There's a lot of people that gotta look out for the wellness of everybody. That's first and foremost, and this is bigger than the game," Gamba said. "That's definitely going to hinder what the normal processes are, but at the end of the day we'll get back on the field, shake it back up, see who's here and we'll move forward."