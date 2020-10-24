No. 1 Clemson wakes up late to beat Syracuse 47-21

"We're still upset about the fact that we didn't finish the game because we had an opportunity to beat them," Williams said. "It really gave us just another jolt to really believe in each other again."

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the Tigers were not sharp as in last week's rout of Georgia Tech, yet still found a way to win the game — something that will serve them well going forward as they face the harder part of of the season in November and December.

Clemson must head to No. 3 Notre Dame, to Florida State and to No. 19 Virginia Tech in its four games after October.

"We're not entitled to roll the ball out there and win," Elliott said. "Nobody's going to lay down for us."

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: How to explain the Orange? There seemed no way Syracuse should be in position to scare the Tigers, yet it had its chances late. Babers is going to have to channel this effort the rest of the season if the Orange hope to get out of the ACC basement.