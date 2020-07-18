No Canada: Blue Jays barred from playing home games in Toronto

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After receiving the OK from the city and the province of Ontario, the Toronto Blue Jays have been denied permission to play their home games in Rogers Centre this year by the Canadian federal government.

The decision could force the club to do an about-face and move its regular season home schedule to Sahlen Field in Buffalo. Its 30-game home schedule begins July 29 against the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.

The Jays and Buffalo Bisons have spent the last few days working on a plan to move the games here and make upgrades to the ballpark if Canadian officials said no. Sources say all timetables, including a major upgrade needed for the 32-year-old stadium's lighting, could be done in time for the games to be played here. Toronto has been the Bisons' parent since 2013.

As is going to be the case in all major-league parks when the season opens next week, no fans would be allowed to attend the games.

"We have been making plans over the last several days to see what it would take to get our ballpark ready should this scenario arise," Mike Buczkowski, president of Rich Baseball Operations, told The News Saturday afternoon. "But we have no definite 'yes' that the games will be played here at this time."