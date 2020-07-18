No Canada: Blue Jays barred from playing home games in Toronto

After receiving the OK from the city and the province of Ontario, the Toronto Blue Jays have been denied permission to play their home games in Rogers Centre this year by the Canadian federal government.
The decision could force the club to do an about-face and move its regular season home schedule to Sahlen Field in Buffalo. Its 30-game home schedule begins July 29 against the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.
The Jays and Buffalo Bisons have spent the last few days working on a plan to move the games here and make upgrades to the ballpark if Canadian officials said no. Sources say all timetables, including a major upgrade needed for the 32-year-old stadium's lighting, could be done in time for the games to be played here. Toronto has been the Bisons' parent since 2013.
As is going to be the case in all major-league parks when the season opens next week, no fans would be allowed to attend the games.
"We have been making plans over the last several days to see what it would take to get our ballpark ready should this scenario arise," Mike Buczkowski, president of Rich Baseball Operations, told The News Saturday afternoon. "But we have no definite 'yes' that the games will be played here at this time."
The Blue Jays issued a statement Saturday afternoon that said, "The club is in the process of finalizing the best home location for the remainder of the 2020 season and will share an update as soon as it is available." They could return to TD Ballpark, their spring training home in Dunedin, Fla., although the growing number of Covid-19 cases in Florida would seem to make that decision a non-starter.
"From the onset of discussions with league and government officials, the safety of the broader community– our fans – and the team remained the priority of everyone involved, and with that, the club completely respects the federal government’s decision,” said Jays president/CEO Mark Shapiro. “Though our team will not be playing home games at Rogers Centre this summer, our players will take the field for the 2020 season with the same pride and passion representative of an entire nation. We cannot wait until the day comes that we can play in front of our fans again on Canadian soil.”
Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced in a statement Saturday the federal government had denied the request largely because of the cross-border travel that the Jays and visiting teams would have to complete to play their games. Of particular concern were the Jays' trips to Tampa Bay and Miami, two hotspots for Covid-19.
“Unlike preseason training, regular season games would require repeated cross-border travel of Blue Jays players and staff, as well as opponent teams into and out of Canada. Of particular concern, the Toronto Blue Jays would be required to play in locations where the risk of virus transmission remains high,” Mendicino said.
“Based on the best-available public health advice, we have concluded the cross-border travel required for MLB regular season play would not adequately protect Canadians’ health and safety. As a result, Canada will not be issuing a National Interest Exemption for the MLB’s regular season at this time.”
The Blue Jays' open their season Friday at Tampa Bay as part of a five-game road trip. The home schedule begins with a five-game homestand from July 29-Aug. 2, with the first two games against Washington and three against Philadelphia. There are seven games against the New York Yankees -- all in September -- as well as seven against Baltimore, three against the New York Mets, Boston and Tampa Bay, and two against Florida.
Virtually all expenses of a potential summer in Buffalo would be incurred by the Blue Jays and Major League Baseball, and the Bisons would be able to bring back some ballpark employees who had been furloughed last month in advance of the cancellation of the minor-league season.
"As Mayor of Buffalo, I would love to see the Blue Jays play at Sahlen Field," tweeted Mayor Byron Brown.
"The 'Buffalo Blue Jays' sound good to me. Let's find a way to make this happen," was the thought tweeted by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
The Blue Jays received an exemption for their ongoing Summer Camp, with players isolated in the Marriott City Centre hotel attached to Rogers Centre. The team's plan for the regular season was to keep its players and staff and those of the visiting team quarantined in the hotel as well.
Mendicino's statement left open the possibility of the Blue Jays being able to return to Toronto for postseason games if they qualify based on coronavirus conditions.
