No hesitation: Skaneateles grad Woodruff back at North Carolina in pursuit of title

"You come in thinking you know everything, and you don't really know anything," Woodruff said. "My coaches saw that defense was one of my strengths, and playing at UNC you have a lot of powerhouses at attack and midfield.

"It was probably not until junior year that I felt pretty comfortable with everything going on back there. The most comfortable and fun I've had has been this year, with the unit I've been playing with."

As a freshman in 2017, Woodruff appeared in 18 out of 20 games and started the final six contests. In her junior season, Woodruff became a full-time starter and helped the Tar Heels reach a 12-3 regular season record and win an ACC tournament championship. North Carolina breezed past Florida and Virginia in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament before meeting Boston College — the same team UNC edged in the ACC championship — in the national semifinal.

In what Woodruff said is considered by many as "the best game ever played in women's college lacrosse," Boston College scored with 4:48 left in the second overtime to end UNC's season and advance to the national title game.