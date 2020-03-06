No. 4 Louisville women beat Syracuse 71-46 in ACC tourney

Louisville: The Cardinals entered Greensboro as the unquestioned headliner and played like it. They also allowed no repeats of past trouble from Syracuse, both from a 62-58 home win in late December and then when they trailed for nearly 36 minutes of the road loss. This one ran in stress-free fashion – well, other than Walz picking up a technical foul with Louisville up 24 midway through the fourth quarter after being irked by a foul call.

EVANS GETS FREE

Evans, the ACC player of the year, had managed 22 points on 7-for-33 shooting (21.2%) in the two regular-season meetings. The 5-foot-6 junior made 8 of 17 shots and 6 of 10 3s this time.

"I got more easy shots this game, but I credit my teammates for looking for me and getting me those open shots," Evans said. "And I think defensively we got the ball out, rebounded and we were able to push the ball so they weren't able to set up in their zone as quick."

BOARDWORK

Louisville's control of the boards included an 18-4 edge in that second quarter. And Jones matched her season-high total after hearing plenty from Walz about rebounding more.

"Now he can get off my back about rebounding," she said with a laugh.