No sleep till Belmont: Islanders' new home arena on horizon

"It was built for hockey and made for music," said Peter Luukko, facilities chairman of Oak View Group, which manages the arena. "We'll have some sound-absorbing panels for concerts but also the ability to be a great, loud barn for hockey."

Nassau Coliseum has an atmosphere even a hated opponent can love. After scoring an overtime winner to silence Islanders fans Thursday night, Boston's Brad Marchand said: "They were loud. They were loud tonight. I'll give them credit. They were loud."

That loudness won't stop at the new building, which is expected to house roughly 17,000 for hockey and should be full to the brim when it opens in November. The famous "Yes! Yes! Yes!" and "Let's Go Islanders!" chants will follow.

Luukko, who has also worked for the Philadelphia Flyers, described the Islanders fan base as "very Northeast" with a Long Island twist. He is proud of fans sticking through some adversity to get to this point.

"It's no secret that there was some lean years," Luukko said. "There were discussions of the team possibly even moving. No finality on a home. Just to see how that base has stuck together and, listen, this arena's going to sell out, it's just amazing."