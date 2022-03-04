No strangers to success: Moravia basketball, Skaneateles hockey return to pre-COVID thrills

For the first 10 season of his varsity coaching career, Todd Mulvaney's Blue Devils made sectional final appearances an annual tradition.

Since winning the 2017 state championship, however, contending has been harder to come by.

Only three years into his tenure that began in 2007-08, Mulvaney had Moravia boys basketball in the state tournament.

From 2010 to 2017, the Blue Devils won five section titles (2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017) and appeared in one other championship game. Moravia's absence from Section IV Class C's biggest game never lasted longer than two years.

That changed after winning the state title. Moravia was ousted in the section quarterfinals in 2018 and the semifinals in 2019, both times by Lansing.

Then in the summer of 2019, Mulvaney exited his role as basketball coach to become Moravia's athletic director.

After a one-year hiatus, Mulvaney returned to the bench in 2020-21 — a season that did not include postseason play due to COVID-19.

After some redemption against Lansing on Wednesday, the Blue Devils are finally back in the Class C section final ending the program's longest title game drought during Mulvaney's career.

They'll face Newfield at 2 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Cortland.

"It feels good," Mulvaney said following Wednesday's game. "I'm excited for the kids to have this opportunity to be able to play for a sectional title. They put in a lot of work not only during the season but during the offseason, so this is an exciting moment for them."

Also no stranger to success, Skaneateles hockey is back in the state tournament. The Lakers defeated Cortland-Homer 4-0 on Monday in Section III's Division II championship.

Three years after the fact, the Lakers remain New York state's defending Division II champion. Skaneateles claimed the crown in 2019 and seemed prime to do so again in 2020.

That postseason, the Lakers topped Whitesboro in the section championship, then Starpoint in the state quarterfinals.

An appearance in New York's "Frozen Four" was only days away. Skaneateles knew its opponent (Webster Thomas), its travel itinerary, its endgame.

What the Lakers didn't know was that state competition wouldn't resume for two more years. The 2020 ice hockey state tournament was postponed (and later canceled) because of COVID-19, less than two days before Skaneateles was to play the Section V champion Titans at the HarborCenter in Buffalo.

In 2021, there were no sectional or state tournaments for winter sports.

Monday's win over Cortland-Homer was the Lakers' first step in a long climb to the top of the mountain. The players, especially those who had a taste of the championship pursuit in 2020, are eager to return.

"It really sucked the last two years, not to be able to go back to states," said Lakers captain Luke Renaud. "For this year to be able to get a chance again to fight for a state title is amazing. I think we're gonna take full advantage of that."

Skaneateles' state quarterfinal game is set for 1 p.m. at SUNY Brockport.

In other high school action this weekend:

Three Cayuga County-area indoor track and field athletes will compete at the NYSPHSAA championships in Staten Island on Saturday.

Auburn's Dustin Swartwood, a junior, qualified in two field events: the boys shot put and weight throw.

In Swartwood's top event, the shot put, he enters with the 10th-best seed mark at 48-4.5. That distance is the best of any non-senior. He'll have his work cut out for him to beat Michael Pinckney, the event's favorite with a previous best of 61-8.25.

Swartwood will also compete in the weight throw, an event he placed second in at the Section III State Quals. In that event, he's seeded 16th (56-11.75).

Two girls will partake in running events. Jordan-Elbridge senior Vassianna Klock will compete in the 1000m run, which she is currently ranked 11th (3:00.41). Skaneateles junior Kyla Palmer will sprint in the 300m dash as the 15th seed (41.20).

