North Carolina State rallies to defeat Syracuse 36-29

"I'm happy to win a game. Winning ugly's okay. It's a lot better than losing I can tell you that, so we'll take it."

The Syracuse defense came out strong and the Orange held their first halftime advantage since the third game of the year, a win over Georgia Tech. The Orange clung to a 29-27 lead after three but was held scoreless the rest of the way. Emezie's score with 14:14 to go gave the Wolfpack the lead for good as N.C. State scored 16 unanswered points to go from a 29-20 deficit to the final margin.

N.C. State held Syracuse to three yards on 25 attempts on the ground and just 257 yards of total offense.

""You have to be able to be balanced. You can win games being one-dimensional, but it's hard," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. "Obviously, you want to throw that ball and then you play the fourth-down snap. Nobody wants to spike it on fourth down. There's people making mistakes, but one mistake didn't win or lose the game. There was other mistakes and people need to realize that."

Hockman was 23 of 31 for 313 yards and four touchdowns. In addition to his scoring strike with Emezie, Hockman also connected with Thomas on scoring plays of 15, 31 and 9 yards, a career best for the wide receiver. Zonovan Knight ran seven yards for another Wolfpack score and Christopher Dunn added a 31-yard field goal.