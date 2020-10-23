NY Giants squander chance to get back into NFC East race

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants had a chance to be a contender in the mediocre NFC East and squandered it in Philadelphia.

Instead of a two-game winning streak and being a half-game behind Dallas in the NFL's worst division, the Giants (1-6) have been reduced to a young team struggling to learn how to win under new coach Joe Judge.

The record makes them a potential seller when the NFL trading deadline rolls around on Election Day. They have some talented players about to enter free agency, such as defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who might get sent to a contender looking for help.

The reality is the Giants aren't going anywhere this season. They have one win and a 1-2 record in the division where Washington (1-5) is the only team they can beat. They are a step below the Cowboys (2-4) and Eagles (2-4-1), but seemingly getting closer.

So getting a couple of extra draft picks for a player who might walk makes sense.

Judge said he has not had too many conversations about potential trades. He plans to use the extra time between games to refresh his team and go over over some mistakes. His goals have not changed.