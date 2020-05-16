NY horse racing tracks, Watkins Glen International allowed to open — without fans

There will be racing in New York this year, but — for now — there won't be fans in the stands.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that horse racing tracks will be allowed to open June 1. There will be guidelines for the tracks that the state will issue next week.
The tracks that will be allowed to open include Belmont Park, which hosts the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, and the famed Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs. In the central New York and Finger Lakes regions, Finger Lakes Racetrack, Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs can host races without fans.
Cuomo explained that the state wants to resume economic activities but avoid mass gatherings. While some regions of the state are in the early stages of a phased reopening, social distancing guidelines are still in effect and there is a ban on mass gatherings.
"If you can have economic activity without a crowd, that's great," Cuomo said.
Watkins Glen International, an auto racing track in the Finger Lakes region, can operate without fans. The track hosts an annual NASCAR race in August.
NASCAR canceled races for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it will resume its racing schedule beginning Sunday, May 17. There will be seven races in a 10-day period, including four Cup Series races.
Allowing auto and horse racing to resume without fans is the first step in clearing other sports to continue play — as long as there aren't crowds at games.
Other states, including Arizona, are permitting professional sports to operate without fans. Cuomo is open to that in New York.
One possibility is allowing Major League Baseball to play games in New York. The state is home to two MLB teams — the Mets, which play at Citi Field in Queens, and the Yankees, which play at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. There have been discussions about starting the 2020 season without fans.
Cuomo has talked to baseball officials about playing games in New York.
"One state can't make that decision, but if it works economically that would be great," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.