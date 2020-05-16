NY horse racing tracks, Watkins Glen International allowed to open — without fans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There will be racing in New York this year, but — for now — there won't be fans in the stands.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that horse racing tracks will be allowed to open June 1. There will be guidelines for the tracks that the state will issue next week.

The tracks that will be allowed to open include Belmont Park, which hosts the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, and the famed Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs. In the central New York and Finger Lakes regions, Finger Lakes Racetrack, Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs can host races without fans.

Cuomo explained that the state wants to resume economic activities but avoid mass gatherings. While some regions of the state are in the early stages of a phased reopening, social distancing guidelines are still in effect and there is a ban on mass gatherings.

"If you can have economic activity without a crowd, that's great," Cuomo said.

Watkins Glen International, an auto racing track in the Finger Lakes region, can operate without fans. The track hosts an annual NASCAR race in August.