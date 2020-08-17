NY rules for gyms to reopen: Masks mandatory, capacity limits and more

The earliest fitness centers and gyms can open is Aug. 24. The timing will be decided by local governments. The gyms will open no later than Sept. 2.

"The localities have a role here," Cuomo said.

That role will involve inspecting the fitness centers either before they open or within two weeks of their opening date. Local health departments will be tasked with conducting the inspections and determining whether the gyms are in compliance with the state guidelines.

The two-week period, Cuomo explained, is to give local governments time to do the inspections.

For counties outside of New York City, the chief executive — either the elected county executive, an administrator, manager or chair of the county Legislature — will determine if the reopening of gyms needs to be postponed to allow for inspections. It will also be the top official's decision whether to allow the resumption of indoor fitness classes. The restart of the classes could be postponed until a date after Sept. 2.

Cuomo announced the guidance for gyms at the same time he revealed that New York had its 10th consecutive day with a COVID-19 positivity rate below 1%. The positivity rate on Sunday was 0.71%, with 408 new cases reported in the state. There were 56,891 test results reported on Sunday.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.