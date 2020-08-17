NY rules for gyms to reopen: Masks mandatory, capacity limits and more

Following a five-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fitness centers and gyms will be allowed to reopen beginning next week.
At his briefing Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined the guidance for gyms, which includes operating at 33% occupancy and requiring that masks be worn at all times. There are also stringent cleaning and disinfecting guidelines, such as making supplies available to customers and cleaning equipment after use.
For gyms, it's recommended to have heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems with MERV-13 filters, which can remove COVID-19 particles. If facilities don't meet the MERV-13 standard, then they will need to adopt other ventilation protocols.
Other rules include a sign-in process for guests and required health screenings before entering the gyms. Social distancing — staying six feet apart — must be maintained. Shared water fountains are prohibited, but water bottle refill stations are allowed. Individual shower stalls can be open as long as they are cleaned between uses. Communal shower areas must be closed.
Fitness classes could resume, but the state is deferring to local governments on that decision. If classes are permitted, there must be appointments or reservations. The class capacity would be capped at the number of people that can abide by social distancing guidelines up to 33% of the normal class size. There should be additional time between classes for cleaning and disinfection.
The earliest fitness centers and gyms can open is Aug. 24. The timing will be decided by local governments. The gyms will open no later than Sept. 2.
"The localities have a role here," Cuomo said.
That role will involve inspecting the fitness centers either before they open or within two weeks of their opening date. Local health departments will be tasked with conducting the inspections and determining whether the gyms are in compliance with the state guidelines.
The two-week period, Cuomo explained, is to give local governments time to do the inspections.
For counties outside of New York City, the chief executive — either the elected county executive, an administrator, manager or chair of the county Legislature — will determine if the reopening of gyms needs to be postponed to allow for inspections. It will also be the top official's decision whether to allow the resumption of indoor fitness classes. The restart of the classes could be postponed until a date after Sept. 2.
Cuomo announced the guidance for gyms at the same time he revealed that New York had its 10th consecutive day with a COVID-19 positivity rate below 1%. The positivity rate on Sunday was 0.71%, with 408 new cases reported in the state. There were 56,891 test results reported on Sunday.
