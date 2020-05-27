NYSPHSAA approves new football schedule, teams can add extra game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This fall, football teams in New York state will be allowed to add an extra contest to their schedules.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Executive Committee approved a proposal Wednesday that will allow teams across the state to play 10 games prior to the sectional championship.

While not explicitly stated in the proposal, this will allow teams to replace scrimmages with an extra regular season game, called the "Zero Game," against a school of their choosing.

The proposal to allow an extra game originated in December and was unanimously approved by the state's football committee. It then moved to the discussion phase at the NYSPHSAA's Executive Committee meeting in February, and the process culminated Wednesday with voting approval.

When the Section III 2020 schedule was released in April, it was revealed that several teams (including Auburn) already had plans in place to ditch the preseason scrimmage in favor of an extra regular season game.

All nine of Section III's Class AA teams will play one more regular season game. In Class A, Auburn, Christian Brothers Academy, East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville-Manlius will also take advantage of the new schedule interpretation.