NYSPHSAA approves new football schedule, teams can add extra game

This fall, football teams in New York state will be allowed to add an extra contest to their schedules.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Executive Committee approved a proposal Wednesday that will allow teams across the state to play 10 games prior to the sectional championship.
While not explicitly stated in the proposal, this will allow teams to replace scrimmages with an extra regular season game, called the "Zero Game," against a school of their choosing.
The proposal to allow an extra game originated in December and was unanimously approved by the state's football committee. It then moved to the discussion phase at the NYSPHSAA's Executive Committee meeting in February, and the process culminated Wednesday with voting approval.
When the Section III 2020 schedule was released in April, it was revealed that several teams (including Auburn) already had plans in place to ditch the preseason scrimmage in favor of an extra regular season game.
All nine of Section III's Class AA teams will play one more regular season game. In Class A, Auburn, Christian Brothers Academy, East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville-Manlius will also take advantage of the new schedule interpretation.
Instead of a scrimmage, Auburn will play Section II's Niskayuna at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at Holland Stadium. The game will take on special significance for Auburn coaches Dave Moskov and Matt Moskov. Dave, the head coach, and Matt, the defensive coordinator, attended Niskayuna and played varsity football there. Another brother, John, is currently an assistant principal in the Niskayuna school district.
"We've been doing a lot of joint practices in the past and workouts," Dave Moskov said in a phone interview last week. "My brother Matt and I both played football there. I coached there for a number of years. We've had a working relationship with Niskayuna forever. We've been trying to get a game together, a little cross-state rivalry game."
How much the new schedule affects small schools (Class B, C, D, 8-man) remains to be seen. In an interview with Skaneateles coach Joe Sindoni last week, Sindoni said he doesn't intend to replace his scrimmage for an extra game.
"Small schools have so many guys that play both ways (offense and defense)," Sindoni said. "I have guys that are banged up the entire week. I'm just trying to get them through the regular season as healthy as possible."
So far, only three small schools in Section III — Westhill (Class B), Jordan-Elbridge (Class C) and Clinton (Class C) — have regular season games listed in place of scrimmages the weekend of Sept. 4-5.
In other news:
- Due to COVID-19, several state championship sites were unable to host finals this winter and spring, but the NYSPHSAA is granting those sites a one-year extension. Among those given an extension are Glens Falls' Cool Insuring Arena (boys basketball), Hudson Valley Community College (girls basketball), and Binghamton's NYSEG Stadium (baseball). State championship sites are typically awarded on a three-year basis. The boys basketball state championships were set to return to Glens Falls this year after a three-year absence (the state semifinals and finals were held in Binghamton from 2017-2019).
- The NYSPHSAA also had several relevant topics up for discussion that were not voted on. For field hockey, a rule that implements a running clock once the score reached a five-goal difference was discussed. For ice hockey, the Executive Committee also discussed a return to 17-minute periods. Teams in New York state played with 17-minute periods for the first time during the 2018-19 regular season, but were forced to return to 15-minute periods for state tournaments due to a dispute with referees over pay. In 2019-20, all teams played 15-minute periods in the regular season and postseason. Both items could be voted on and approved when the Executive Committee meets again in July.
- Another major discussion item was an adjustment to the state's wrestling weight classes, which would eliminate a handful of weight classes, including the minimum 99-pound class. Currently, New York state wrestlers compete in 15 different weight classes, but that figure would drop to 13 under this proposal. In the proposal, the following weight classes would be removed: 99, 106, 113, 120, 170, 182, 195, and 220. The state would instead offer weight classes at 102, 110, 118, 172, 189 and 215. The rationale behind the change is that there is concern with the amount of forfeits at the section, state and national level, and adjusted weight classes would help bring back more competitive dual meets. The proposal cites that this past year, there were 719 wrestlers certified at 99 pounds, and almost 75% of those wrestlers were in seventh, eighth or ninth grade; in most other sports, student-athletes at those grade levels would be competing for modified or JV teams.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
