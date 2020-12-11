NYSPHSAA cancels high school winter championships, high-risk sports delayed indefinitely

For the second straight year, there will be no state champion in winter sports such as basketball and ice hockey.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that it was canceling state championships for all winter sports, low- and high-risk, for the 2020-21 season due to concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state is also postponing the start of high-risk winter sports, such as basketball, ice hockey and wrestling, indefinitely. Previously, high-risk sports were tentatively expected to start Jan. 4 with approval from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Low-risk sports, such as bowling and swimming, can begin this Monday.
Teams in high-risk sports can still convene for practices to work on skills and conditioning, but cannot play games or scrimmage under the current guidelines for sports and recreation.
In its press release, the NYSPHSAA said that the state's 11 sections were concerned with the increased travel, hotel accommodations, transportation logistics and planning for meals associated with holding state championships.
Venue availability is also an issue — several winter state championships, like girls basketball, take place on college campuses that are currently unavailable or have social distancing restrictions that would not allow for such events.
“As an educator, I am witnessing first-hand the challenges our member schools are facing each day in addressing this pandemic,” NYSPHSAA President Julie Bergman said. “It is important we continue listening to the concerns being expressed by our membership when making decisions impacting interscholastic athletics.”
In March, the NYSPHSAA was unable to complete state championships for basketball, bowling and ice hockey due to COVID-19. Boys and girls basketball were cut off prior to state regional matchups, while ice hockey ended only days before teams were set scheduled to play final four weekend.
All other winter sports were able to complete their seasons before interscholastic sports were put on pause.
The decision to cancel winter state championships will not affect several schools from the Cayuga County area. Section III — home to Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge, Port Byron, Skaneateles and Weedsport — announced last month that it would not be holding postseason tournaments for any winter sport. Section also did not hold postseason tournaments for low-risk fall sports such as cross country, field hockey and soccer that began in late September.
The NYSPHSAA did not announce any changes to the Fall II season or spring season. Fall II is tentatively expected to begin March 1 and run through April 30, while spring starts April 19 and will continue through the end of the academic year.
Fall II was developed this year to accommodate high-risk sports, such as football, that were not permitted to begin play in September. Schools were also given the option of pushing their low-risk offerings to Fall II if they did not opt in for the normal fall season.
In other news:
• If ice hockey is allowed to return at some point this winter, Section III plans to alter its divisions, syracuse.com reported on Thursday.
According to the report, Section III hockey officials have created three new divisions based on each school's proximity. Previously, Section III hockey was split into two divisions — Division I (large schools) and Division II (small schools). The decision was made partially because of the absence of a postseason tournament this year. The Cayuga County area’s two high school hockey teams, Route 20 rivals Auburn and Skaneateles, will both be in Section III’s South Division. Both schools typically occupy Section III’s Division II.
Other teams in the division will include Cortland-Homer, Ithaca (a Section IV school), Syracuse and West Genesee.
The two other divisions will be North and East.
By combining large and small schools into the same divisions, Section III’s South Division will include the two most recent NYSPHSAA ice hockey champions — Skaneateles won the Division II title in 2019, while Syracuse claimed Division I the same year. Both repeated as sectional champions in 2020, and Skaneateles moved on to win a state quarterfinal game before the 2020 state championships were canceled due to COVID-19.
Either Auburn or Skaneateles has been Section III’s representative in the state tournament every year since 2015. The Lakers have won two state titles in that span, while Auburn most recently made the states semifinal in 2018.
• After not participating in fall sports, Southern Cayuga will have at least one program return this winter.
The Chiefs' boys swimming program plans to hit the pool starting Jan. 4, as the IAC — one of the conferences within Section IV — has created a schedule in light of low-risk sports being authorized by state officials.
Section IV as a whole did not partake in any fall sport.
There is a twist, however, to this swimming season. All meets will be held virtually, meaning Southern Cayuga's home and "away" meets will all take place at Southern Cayuga High School's own pool. Swimmers will compete in their individual events, and coaches will use the Meet Manager software to submit times for the meet.
Teams are required to practice six times before holding a timed meet. Southern Cayuga's first meet is Tuesday, Jan. 12 against Waverly. The Chiefs will have five meets this season, down from the normal 10. After the regular season, the IAC is considering holding virtual championships.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
