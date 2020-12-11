NYSPHSAA cancels high school winter championships, high-risk sports delayed indefinitely

Either Auburn or Skaneateles has been Section III’s representative in the state tournament every year since 2015. The Lakers have won two state titles in that span, while Auburn most recently made the states semifinal in 2018.

• After not participating in fall sports, Southern Cayuga will have at least one program return this winter.

The Chiefs' boys swimming program plans to hit the pool starting Jan. 4, as the IAC — one of the conferences within Section IV — has created a schedule in light of low-risk sports being authorized by state officials.

Section IV as a whole did not partake in any fall sport.

There is a twist, however, to this swimming season. All meets will be held virtually, meaning Southern Cayuga's home and "away" meets will all take place at Southern Cayuga High School's own pool. Swimmers will compete in their individual events, and coaches will use the Meet Manager software to submit times for the meet.

Teams are required to practice six times before holding a timed meet. Southern Cayuga's first meet is Tuesday, Jan. 12 against Waverly. The Chiefs will have five meets this season, down from the normal 10. After the regular season, the IAC is considering holding virtual championships.

