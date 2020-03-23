NYSPHSAA cancels remaining winter championships due to coronavirus pandemic

State championships for basketball, bowling and ice hockey have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NYSPHSAA announced Monday morning.

In its statement, the NYSPHSAA says input from the state’s 11 sections, CDC’s recommendation to limit mass gatherings, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s declaration of a state emergency among the major factors.

“It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events,” said NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas. “Our association’s focus is to benefit students through participation in interscholastic athletics and unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience. We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”

The NYSPHSAA’s statement adds that plans are being developed to formally recognize the student-athletes and teams who were set to participate in the remaining state championships.