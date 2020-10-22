NYSPHSAA committee shoots down change to Fall II schedule

In the current system, a wrestler can automatically qualify for the NYSPHSAA individual Division I or Division II tournaments by placing first at their sectional tournament. To fill out the tournament brackets, the state then grants at-large bids based on a points system that factors in win-loss record, previous sectional and state tournament finishes, whom each wrestler beat during the season, and where the wrestler finished during that year's sectional tournament.

The new format will instead award at-large bids based on each section's recent performance at the state tournament. For example, for the upcoming school year, Section VIII (Nassau County) will have three representatives at the Division I state tournament (the section champ plus two wild cards) because of strong performances at the last three state tournaments. Section III, however, will only have one representative at the Division I tournament due to poor performances at recent tournaments.

"The current at-large procedure used to complete the brackets is very cumbersome and time-consuming," the state wrestling committee wrote in its rationale. "The current system creates an atmosphere where wrestlers tend to 'chase' points and avoid matches that may hurt them at the end of the season."