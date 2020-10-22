NYSPHSAA committee shoots down change to Fall II schedule

An effort to move up the upcoming Fall II schedule was voted down Wednesday at the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee meeting.
The proposed schedule change was one of several interscholastic sports topics discussed and voted upon by the 22-member committee.
Currently slated to begin March 1, the Fall II season will be utilized by schools that chose not to take part in the Fall season that began Sept. 22. Sports that were not permitted to return this fall by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, such as high school football, are also expected to take place during the Fall II season.
Section I, which covers Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties, proposed moving up the Fall II season by a week to Feb. 22 and ending on April 18 to eliminate a potential overlap with the Spring season. The proposal also suggested that the change could allow for a more contests to be scheduled in the Fall II season.
The proposal was defeated on a tiebreaking vote by NYSPHSAA President Julie Bergman.
No recorded discussed was had about the upcoming Winter season, which is tentatively slated to begin Nov. 30. The NYSPHSAA is still awaiting guidances from the state, which State Budget Director Robert Mujica said in a conference call last week will be released by "the beginning of November."
In other news:
• Like swimming and wrestling, interscholastic tennis is an individual sport that masquerades as a team sport. However, unlike swimming and wrestling, the NYSPHSAA only holds individual state tournaments for boys and girls tennis, with no team tournaments.
That will change in the 2021-22 academic year. A proposal to conduct a team state tournament, in addition to the individual tournament, was approved by a 20-2 vote.
The team championships will be broken up into two tournaments: Division I (school enrollment of 600 or more) and Division II (school enrollment of 599 or less).
"The proposed championship would increase that experience to 4.3% for girls and 4.1% for boys teams and would more closely meet the 5% participation standard. The proposed team format will greatly increase the participation rates at both the state championship and sectional level and will be more equitable in providing the same opportunities to NYSPHSAA tennis student-athletes as those afforded to other NYSPHSAA student-athletes," the Boys and Girls Tennis Committee wrote in its rationale.
• There will be a new qualifying system for the individual state tournament for wrestling.
A proposal to change the current at-large bid system, on a two-year pilot basis, was approved by unanimous 22-0 vote.
In the current system, a wrestler can automatically qualify for the NYSPHSAA individual Division I or Division II tournaments by placing first at their sectional tournament. To fill out the tournament brackets, the state then grants at-large bids based on a points system that factors in win-loss record, previous sectional and state tournament finishes, whom each wrestler beat during the season, and where the wrestler finished during that year's sectional tournament.
The new format will instead award at-large bids based on each section's recent performance at the state tournament. For example, for the upcoming school year, Section VIII (Nassau County) will have three representatives at the Division I state tournament (the section champ plus two wild cards) because of strong performances at the last three state tournaments. Section III, however, will only have one representative at the Division I tournament due to poor performances at recent tournaments.
"The current at-large procedure used to complete the brackets is very cumbersome and time-consuming," the state wrestling committee wrote in its rationale. "The current system creates an atmosphere where wrestlers tend to 'chase' points and avoid matches that may hurt them at the end of the season."
In an interview with The Citizen in July, Auburn varsity wrestling coach Andy Corbett argued against the proposal, as he believes state tournament berths should be awarded based solely on individual merit.
"It should be individually-based, not section-based," Corbett said. "You're penalizing the kid from the weaker section. I like the wild-card system they have now, but there's not gonna be any perfect system."
• Downtown Buffalo will remain the home of the boys ice hockey state championships through 2024.
The LECOM HarborCenter, which has been the host of the final four since 2016, was approved to host the 2022, 2023, and 2024 championships. The site will also host the planned 2021 championships as part of the venue's previous winning bid. There was no state championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The venue was approved by a 22-0 vote. The other major bidder for the 2022-2024 championships was the Rochester Institute of Technology. While RIT is would shave some miles off the trip for section champs from the east side of New York state, the facility would cost the NYSPHSAA $13,525, compared to the HarborCenter's cost of $5,375.
