NYSPHSAA delays high-risk winter sports until Jan. 4

Any return of high-risk sports must be approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. New York state has not altered its guidelines for sports and recreation since Aug. 15. Under the current guidelines only low- and moderate-risk sports, at every level from youth to high school to recreationally, are allowed to practice and conduct games. High-risk sports can conduct conditioning and skill-based drills, but cannot play games or scrimmage.

Even with statewide guidelines, official return dates are being determined by each individual state section. Section III, which includes school districts from northern Cayuga County and Onondaga County, announced earlier this month that no winter sports — including ones that are low- and moderate-risk — will be starting until Dec. 14. Section III has also postponed indoor track and field, one of the few sports approved by the state, due to lack of available facilities.

Section IV, which incorporates school districts from southern Cayuga County, did not allow any member schools to participate in fall sports, and the section has made no official announcement on whether schools will be allowed to opt in for winter sports.

This story will be updated.

