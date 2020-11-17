NYSPHSAA delays high-risk winter sports until Jan. 4

The start date for high-risk winter sports has been pushed back to Jan. 4, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday.
Low- and moderate-risk sports can still begin Nov. 30, as previously announced.
The NYSPHSAA's delay comes a week after State Budget Director Robert Mujica, who has been the leader for high school sports protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, said during a teleconference that state officials were "not inclined" to approve the complete return of winter sports.
It was later clarified by the NYSPHSAA that Mujica's comment referred to high-risk winter sports, such as basketball, ice hockey, wrestling and volleyball.
If high school hockey is allowed to return, rink availability could be an obstacle for Auburn's and Skaneateles' varsity programs.
To be characterized as a high-risk sport, the activity must have the least ability to be played at a safe physical distance or be done individually, least ability to avoid sharing equipment or clean and disinfect such equipment.
Low- and moderate-risk sports that will be allowed to begin Nov. 30 include indoor track and field, swimming, and bowling.
Originally, the winter sports season was supposed to start Nov. 16, but the NYSPHSAA decided to push it back two weeks to coincide with the delay of the fall season, which began Sept. 21 — about three weeks later than normal.
Any return of high-risk sports must be approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. New York state has not altered its guidelines for sports and recreation since Aug. 15. Under the current guidelines only low- and moderate-risk sports, at every level from youth to high school to recreationally, are allowed to practice and conduct games. High-risk sports can conduct conditioning and skill-based drills, but cannot play games or scrimmage.
Even with statewide guidelines, official return dates are being determined by each individual state section. Section III, which includes school districts from northern Cayuga County and Onondaga County, announced earlier this month that no winter sports — including ones that are low- and moderate-risk — will be starting until Dec. 14. Section III has also postponed indoor track and field, one of the few sports approved by the state, due to lack of available facilities.
Section IV, which incorporates school districts from southern Cayuga County, did not allow any member schools to participate in fall sports, and the section has made no official announcement on whether schools will be allowed to opt in for winter sports.
