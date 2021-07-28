NYSPHSAA discusses NIL impact at committee meeting; sixth classification being discussed

Collegiate sports are changing, and interscholastic sports might be along for the ride.
The New York State Public Athletic Association held its July Central Committee meeting on Wednesday to discuss several issues pertaining to high school athletics in the state.
Chief among the discussion points was the NYSPHSAA's Amateur Rule and whether student-athletes can profit off their name, image and likeness.
Earlier this month, the NCAA had a monumental rule change that allowed participating athletes in any sport to earn income based off their celebrity, known as the NIL rule.
While there was no finality on the subject -- action will be taken at the NYSPHSAA's Executive Committee meeting on Oct. 20 -- the organization's executive director Robert Zayas said it's important to be "proactive" on the issue.
"It has become more difficult to differentiate between a student capitalizing on their athletic fame and being a social media influencer," Zayas said.
As it currently stands, high school athletes are not allowed to monetize their name.
Collegiate athletes, though, are already taking advantage of the new amateurism rules from the NCAA. Syracuse basketball's Buddy Boeheim has partnered with Three Wishes cereal for some promotional videos.
According to businessofcollegesports.com, Boeheim's partnership with Three Wishes includes the first traditional ad campaign following the new NIL rules. Boeheim is also the first known athlete to sell his own merchandise with a trademarked school logo.
In other news:
• Several high school sports in New York state have operated with five classifications dating back to the early 2000s: Class AA, Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D.
There is a proposal to add a sixth classification for schools with a student body of 501 or more.
Under the proposal for a sport like basketball, the new Class AAA classification would include 75 schools in New York state. Class A through Class C would have 140 schools each, while 100 schools would be considered Class D.
The NYSPHSAA's Executive Committee will vote on adding a Class AAA division next February.
