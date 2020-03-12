NYSPHSAA postpones all high school sports winter championships

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Weedsport was playing in its first state tournament since 1980 after winning the Section III Class C title last weekend. Skaneateles was shooting for its second straight state title in ice hockey.

In an interview with The Citizen, Weedsport athletic director Zac Young said the varsity boys basketball team was still intending on continuing its season, even if it meant playing without spectators, prior to the postponement. He added that he and head coach Jon Sgarlata met with the team prior to Thursday's scheduled practice to address the situation.

"It was a great achievement for our boys to break through and win that sectional title," Young said. "It's a tricky situation. It's postponed indefinitely. They didn't say 'canceled.' We'll see where it goes from here. I think everybody across the state and in the country is kinda hitting the pause button. If that's what the experts think we need to do, we need to do our best keep our chin up and make the safe choice for everyone's health."

No make-up date for those events has been announced. The NYSPHSAA has also not made a decision on the status of spring sports, which are scheduled to begin play later this month. Young said he did not want to speculate on whether or not spring athletics would continue as planned.

"Everything is happening at such a rapid pace," Young said. "Our athletic department and athletic departments around the state will evaluate the information. We've just gotta take it day by day."

