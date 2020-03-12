NYSPHSAA prohibits spectators at ice hockey state championships, basketball next?

Ice hockey is not the only New York state championship affected by coronavirus. A Class AA girls basketball subregional playoff game between Monroe-Woodbury and Ursuline that was scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. A handful of other boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Wednesday were played without spectators.

Subregional games at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, Vestal High School and SUNY Potsdam Wednesday did allow spectators.

Weedsport High School's boys basketball team is slated to play Section IV's Newfield in a Class C regional playoff game Saturday at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena. As of Wednesday evening, there were no plans to prohibit spectators or cancel the game. Weedsport continued its practice week Wednesday and is preparing as if the game will go on as scheduled.

"Our job is to get ready to play a basketball game Saturday," Weedsport varsity head coach Jon Sgarlata said after Wednesday's practice. "Whatever happens happens. We're not gonna cry the blues because ultimately there are people suffering and people who are sick in the world. It's a real serious issue. Hopefully we can maintain that perspective if we get bad news."

With a win Saturday, Weedsport would advance to the state championships March 20-21 in Glens Falls. Glens Falls is hosting the tournament for the first time since 2016. Girls basketball championships will take place the same weekend at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. The NYSPHSAA has not decided if spectators will be allowed at those games.

