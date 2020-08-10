NYSPHSAA provides clarity on remote learning's effect on interscholastic athletics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While school districts in New York state have been given the go-ahead to reopen in September by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, there has been no indication when interscholastic athletics will be allowed to return.

On Monday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association provided some clarity on if high school sports would be allowed for school districts that choose hybrid or remote learning for the upcoming academic year.

In a memo sent to the NYSPHSAA Section Executive Directors, the state referenced a department of education rule (135.4 Physical Education) that states, "a pupil shall be eligible for interschool competition or inclusive athletic activities, provided that he is a bonafide student, enrolled during the first 15 days of such semester, is registered in the equivalent of three regular courses, is meeting the physical education requirement, and has been in regular attendance 80% of the school time."

The memo, which was sent by NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas, goes on to say that as long as the above requirements are met, a student can participate in athletics regardless if said student has hybrid learning format, or opts for remote learning.