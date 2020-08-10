NYSPHSAA provides clarity on remote learning's effect on interscholastic athletics

While school districts in New York state have been given the go-ahead to reopen in September by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, there has been no indication when interscholastic athletics will be allowed to return.
On Monday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association provided some clarity on if high school sports would be allowed for school districts that choose hybrid or remote learning for the upcoming academic year.
In a memo sent to the NYSPHSAA Section Executive Directors, the state referenced a department of education rule (135.4 Physical Education) that states, "a pupil shall be eligible for interschool competition or inclusive athletic activities, provided that he is a bonafide student, enrolled during the first 15 days of such semester, is registered in the equivalent of three regular courses, is meeting the physical education requirement, and has been in regular attendance 80% of the school time."
The memo, which was sent by NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas, goes on to say that as long as the above requirements are met, a student can participate in athletics regardless if said student has hybrid learning format, or opts for remote learning.
When Cuomo announced Aug. 7 that schools can reopen, he iterated that if regional infection rates rise above 9%, school districts in those regions will be closed.
School districts were required to submit reopening plans by the end of July, and the state will allow school districts to make their own decisions regarding in-person, hybrid, or remote learning. All nine Cayuga County-area school districts' plans involve some combination of in-person and remote learning.
While school will return next month, sports' return is not as clear. The NYSPHSAA already pushed back the fall athletic calendar once from Aug. 24 to Sept. 21. As of Monday, there has been no update on whether that return date is still in play.
If Fall 2020 athletics are unable to begin Sept. 21, the NYSPHSAA will push back interscholastic athletics until next January, with the fall, winter and spring seasons being condensed into 10-week increments.
