NYSPHSAA: State championships still on despite coronavirus outbreak

For now, the novel coronavirus won't prevent New York high school teams from participating in state championships.
Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, said Sunday that state championship events "will be hosted as scheduled." However, he advised schools and teams to "practice risk mitigation as they prepare for participation in championship events."
"Dr. Zayas is examining all scenarios and options related to the championships as the coronavirus continues to impact New York and the United States," NYSPHSAA said in a statement posted on its website. "As updated information is released by the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Education Department and Governor Cuomo's office, changes to the championship events could become necessary and warranted."
Novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a respiratory illness. Symptoms include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.
There have been 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York — more than any state in the U.S. Eight people are hospitalized after testing positive for the illness.
As the outbreak continues, federal, state and local health officials say seniors and those with compromised immune systems should avoid large gatherings, such as sporting events.
Some professional sports leagues are adopting policies or considering options to respond to the spread of the virus. The NBA may play games without crowds. The NHL is preventing reporters from accessing locker rooms for interviews.
The BNP Paribas Open, a top professional tennis tournament, has been canceled.
No sporting events in New York have been postponed due to the outbreak.
NYSPHSAA, the governing body of high school sports in the state, is holding state championships in four sports over the next two weekends. The state high school bowling and hockey championships will be held this weekend. The boys and girls basketball tournaments conclude March 22.
Two Cayuga County-area teams are in the state playoffs. Skaneateles boys hockey will play a Division II state semifinal game Saturday in Buffalo. If the Lakers win, they advance to the state championship game on Sunday.
Weedsport boys basketball is in the Class C regionals and will play Newfield on Saturday at Onondaga Community College. If the Warriors win, they advance to the state final four in Glens Falls.
