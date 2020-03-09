NYSPHSAA: State championships still on despite coronavirus outbreak

For now, the novel coronavirus won't prevent New York high school teams from participating in state championships.

Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, said Sunday that state championship events "will be hosted as scheduled." However, he advised schools and teams to "practice risk mitigation as they prepare for participation in championship events."

"Dr. Zayas is examining all scenarios and options related to the championships as the coronavirus continues to impact New York and the United States," NYSPHSAA said in a statement posted on its website. "As updated information is released by the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Education Department and Governor Cuomo's office, changes to the championship events could become necessary and warranted."

Novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a respiratory illness. Symptoms include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

There have been 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York — more than any state in the U.S. Eight people are hospitalized after testing positive for the illness.

