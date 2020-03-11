NYSPHSAA will not permit spectators at ice hockey state championships

Due to ongoing concern over novel coronavirus, the NYSPHSAA announced Wednesday afternoon that this weekend’s Division I and Division II ice hockey championships will not permit spectators to attend the games.

In a statement, the NYSPHSAA announced its decision at the recommendation of the Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health. State semifinals are scheduled for Saturday at the HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo, and championship games are slated for Sunday.

Skaneateles, the defending Division II state champion, plays Section V’s Webster Thomas 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will still be streamed live on the NFHS Network, as will Sunday’s championship if Skaneateles advances.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Other teams scheduled to play this weekend include Section II’s Bethlehem and Queensbury (Capital district), Section III’s Whitesboro (central New York), Section V’s Victor (Rochester), Section VI’s Williamsville North (Buffalo), and Section X’s Massena (North Country).