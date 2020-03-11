NYSPHSAA will not permit spectators at ice hockey state championships

Due to ongoing concern over novel coronavirus, the NYSPHSAA announced Wednesday afternoon that this weekend’s Division I and Division II ice hockey championships will not permit spectators to attend the games.
In a statement, the NYSPHSAA announced its decision at the recommendation of the Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health. State semifinals are scheduled for Saturday at the HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo, and championship games are slated for Sunday.
Skaneateles, the defending Division II state champion, plays Section V’s Webster Thomas 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will still be streamed live on the NFHS Network, as will Sunday’s championship if Skaneateles advances.
Other teams scheduled to play this weekend include Section II’s Bethlehem and Queensbury (Capital district), Section III’s Whitesboro (central New York), Section V’s Victor (Rochester), Section VI’s Williamsville North (Buffalo), and Section X’s Massena (North Country).
“This is certainly not the type of championship atmosphere our association strives to provide our student-athletes and their communities,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a statement. “This decision is being made at the recommendation of the Erie County Department of Health out of an abundance of caution as we address the coronavirus.”
Ice hockey is not the first New York state championship to be affected by coronavirus. A Class AA girls basketball subregional game between Ursuline and Monroe-Woodsbury scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. A handful of other boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Wednesday will also not permit spectators, but will be played as planned.
State quarterfinal basketball games are slated for this Saturday. Weedsport, the Section III Class C boys basketball champ, is set to play Section IV's Newfield at Onondaga Community College Saturday afternoon. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been no changes to Saturday's regional basketball slate.
