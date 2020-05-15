Ohio State collector hopes last piece of puzzle lies in Auburn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As Auburnians stuck home during the COVID-19 pandemic sift through their belongings, an Ohio collector hopes one of them unearths the last piece of a puzzle he's been putting together for awhile.

Matthew Schwade, of Columbus, is a longtime fan of Ohio State University football. And for years he's been collecting the original signatures of all 25 coaches in the legendary program's 130-year history. He now has 24 of them. The only coach missing, he said, is Charles Avery Hickey: An 1892 graduate of Auburn Academic High School.

"Hopefully there's one out there in public hands," he told The Citizen on Friday. "People don't know what they have."

Born in 1874 in Auburn, Hickey played football at the high school and then Williams College in Massachusetts, Schwade said. Hickey went on to coach Ohio State's team for just one season, in 1896. He then finished college at Princeton in 1897, and went on to a career in law. Hickey died of heart disease in 1929 in New York City at the age of 54.