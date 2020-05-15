Ohio State collector hopes last piece of puzzle lies in Auburn

As Auburnians stuck home during the COVID-19 pandemic sift through their belongings, an Ohio collector hopes one of them unearths the last piece of a puzzle he's been putting together for awhile.
Matthew Schwade, of Columbus, is a longtime fan of Ohio State University football. And for years he's been collecting the original signatures of all 25 coaches in the legendary program's 130-year history. He now has 24 of them. The only coach missing, he said, is Charles Avery Hickey: An 1892 graduate of Auburn Academic High School.
"Hopefully there's one out there in public hands," he told The Citizen on Friday. "People don't know what they have."
Born in 1874 in Auburn, Hickey played football at the high school and then Williams College in Massachusetts, Schwade said. Hickey went on to coach Ohio State's team for just one season, in 1896. He then finished college at Princeton in 1897, and went on to a career in law. Hickey died of heart disease in 1929 in New York City at the age of 54.
Though Schwade has copies of Hickey's signature, it's an original one he's after, he stressed. He thought he might have found it last year, when he purchased a group of cabinet card photos from Auburn Academic High School produced by W.H. Ernsberger Studios in the city. All the cards contained signatures on their backs. Though Hickey's card was absent, one of the cards was that of his best friend and college roommate, Charles Francis Lyon — so Schwade believes it's possible Hickey's card, and signature, are still out there.
Schwade has also contacted descendants of Lyon and other classmates and teammates of Hickey's, he said. Out of luck, he hopes someone in Auburn has the signature, possibly without knowing it.
"Maybe Hickey signed the inside of a book to show ownership and a book collector now has it. Perhaps he sent a postcard or a letter to a friend and a paper collector now has it. There are also people that collect vintage photography and it's possible a signed cabinet photo of Hickey is now in their collection," Schwade said. "Anything's possible."
If Schwade is able to secure Hickey's signature, he said, it will be displayed in the collector's basement along with those of the Ohio State football team's other 24 coaches.
Schwade can be contacted at mschwade@gmail.com or (614) 446-9686.
