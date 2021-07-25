On heels of undefeated season in discus, Auburn's Whitman looks forward to senior year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That momentum didn't continue as a sophomore. While she was able to start and finish varsity soccer season — and was again named team MVP — the spring 2020 track season was wiped out by COVID-19.

Whitman made up for lost time when track and field resumed for the spring 2021 season. She went unbeaten in the discus in Auburn's eight regular season meets to earn a No. 1 seed for sectionals. At sectionals, she bested all competition with a throw of 107-7, exactly 7 feet farther than runner-up Jennifer Gasser from Central Square.

Recalling her season, Whitman said she was completely aware of her winning streak throughout the spring and admitted there were nerves before every throw. She credited teammate Rhian Crowley, who finished fourth at sectionals, for being a constant source of motivation.

Now busy with summer training for the upcoming varsity soccer season, Whitman looks forward to returning to her role as the vocal leader for the Maroons for her senior year.

Though she started with the varsity team at a younger age than most, Whitman said her leadership responsibilities always came natural on the field. Being a goalie who has vision of the whole field, that communication is key. It's an aspect of the game that Whitman excels.