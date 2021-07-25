On heels of undefeated season in discus, Auburn's Whitman looks forward to senior year

Midway through her freshman year, Bryn Whitman had no plans to participate in track and field.
She was already the starting goalkeeper for Auburn High's varsity girls soccer team. When a friend suggested Whitman come out for the track team, she was initially hesitant.
On the heels of an undefeated season in the discus event, Whitman is glad she relented those handful of years ago. She's even happier that discus came so naturally from her experience playing in goal.
"I started off doing the high jump, and I run the 100m and 200m. Discus wasn't really there at first, but being a soccer goalie, that motion was already familiar," Whitman said in an interview with The Citizen last week. "I tried it and it ended up being one of my favorite events. I ended up qualifying for sectionals my freshman year.
"I took a lot from what I do as a goalie and brought that to discus. Obviously there's minor things you have to change that separate throwing a soccer ball from a discus, but the motion is pretty much the same."
Whitman had already shown a talent on the soccer pitch prior to joining Auburn's track team. She was an all-league honorable mention, a member of The Citizen's All-Star team, and was named the Maroons' most valuable player as a freshman.
That success continued in her first-ever track season, as she placed fourth overall at the Section III Class A championships.
That momentum didn't continue as a sophomore. While she was able to start and finish varsity soccer season — and was again named team MVP — the spring 2020 track season was wiped out by COVID-19.
Whitman made up for lost time when track and field resumed for the spring 2021 season. She went unbeaten in the discus in Auburn's eight regular season meets to earn a No. 1 seed for sectionals. At sectionals, she bested all competition with a throw of 107-7, exactly 7 feet farther than runner-up Jennifer Gasser from Central Square.
Recalling her season, Whitman said she was completely aware of her winning streak throughout the spring and admitted there were nerves before every throw. She credited teammate Rhian Crowley, who finished fourth at sectionals, for being a constant source of motivation.
Now busy with summer training for the upcoming varsity soccer season, Whitman looks forward to returning to her role as the vocal leader for the Maroons for her senior year.
Though she started with the varsity team at a younger age than most, Whitman said her leadership responsibilities always came natural on the field. Being a goalie who has vision of the whole field, that communication is key. It's an aspect of the game that Whitman excels.
"Outside of a game scenario, I was always very nervous around the older girls. But in a game scenario, I act totally different. I do whatever I need to do to help my team win," Whitman said. "It has a lot to do with my teammates. They understand that I'm yelling not because I'm mad, but because there's a girl on the other team that needs to be covered."
Whitman is also looking forward to a more normalized senior season, one she hopes will include well-attended soccer games and track meets. Viewership during her junior season, particularly during the fall soccer season, was limited to two members of immediate family.
"It was so weird playing with masks on and not having many people at the games. It was just so strange," Whitman said. "I'm very excited to return to normal, to say the least."
