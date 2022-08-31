On Sports: Syracuse football fans not juiced up about team's future

Did you know the Syracuse University football team's season starts Saturday?

Do you care?

A few die-hard Orange fans may be heading to the Dome (I don't plan on using the new name, sorry new sponsor) on Saturday night to see Syracuse take on, umm, let me check, oh yeah, Louisville.

It'll be interesting to see how many come out to support the Orange and in all seriousness, the players deserve all the support they can get.

If you plan on watching from home, make sure you have the ACC Network. You didn't think this game was going to air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or even ESPN The Ocho (Again sorry, another lame attempt at humor).

The Cardinals are 4 1/2 point favorites but as we know, you can't bet on New York-based college teams here. Too bad because that's another reason why some fans will pass on watching.

The word being tossed around central New York to describe the Syracuse football program is apathy and it's accurate. The Orange have been basically irrelevant in the sport from the day Donovan McNabb played his last game. There have been some bright spots over the last 20+ years but they've been few and far between.

You wonder if the Orange will ever have any juice (sorry), any charisma, swagger, heck, a pulse to excite fans in upstate New York.

Coaches and have come and gone, some good players too, but not enough to make a significant difference. Since 1999 (the year after McNabb left) Syracuse has a record of 117-161 and only two seasons of 10 wins over the last 23 years and 14 were losing seasons.

Can anything be done to make Syracuse football relevant in modern day college football? From what has been happening in college sports the last few years, the answers don't look promising.

The SEC and the Big 10 are the 800-pound gorillas of college football. The strong conferences are only getting stronger and the weak are being preyed upon (see why USC and UCLA left the Pac 12 for the Big 10). As we all know too well it's always about money. SEC and Big 10 schools are going to be making a ton of it with new TV contracts. That money goes to facilities, coaching salaries and other things that draw the best recruits.

The ACC is stuck because its schools are tied to the conference until the mid 2030s because they would suffer huge financial penalties if they tried to leave (Clemson, Miami and Florida State would love to leave the ACC for the SEC). The ACC may be a historically great basketball league but not in football except for Clemson the last 10 years. That doesn't help Syracuse.

Then there's the NIL (name, image and license) money that players can make as well as the easier transfer rules. I don't begrudge any college athlete who wants to make money off their name (have said it for years) and if a player doesn't like a school or coach, they should be able to transfer. The problem is that NIL and transfers are only making the strong programs even stronger and hurting weak ones.

I give Syracuse running back Sean Tucker credit. He ran for 1,496 yards last season, the sixth-most in the nation last year and easily could have transferred to a program with a better chance of winning and to get more eyes on him as he aims for a NFL career some day. But the Tuckers are the exceptions today.

Syracuse may make a coaching change depending on how the season goes, but think about it, would a proven name coach want to come to Syracuse knowing how hard it would be to build a program capable of competing at the top level of college football?

Do the Orange have the boosters willing to pony up the cash that it would take to do that? Instead you get up-and-comers like Dino Babers who came from Bowling Green.

Syracuse has spent a lot of money on its facilities over the last 20 years but how do they compare to the Ohio States and Alabamas?

The only coach who had Syracuse moving in the right direction was Doug Marrone. He left SU with a 25-25 record, the only coach since Paul Pasqualoni without a losing mark. I was critical of Marrone leaving what he called his "dream job" for the Bills but I get why he did it, a nice paycheck. His two NFL head coaching jobs didn't end well.

But if SU moves on from Babers would it make sense to offer Marrone the job again? Could he finish the job he started almost 15 years ago?

The odds are against it but at this point, Syracuse has to try something to regain the attention of its fans who have lost interest.