Onondaga Community College cancels spring sports season

Onondaga Community College will not participate in spring sports this upcoming semester, the college announced on Friday.

The decision will impact several programs that OCC offers: baseball, softball, lacrosse (men's and women's), golf (men's and women's), tennis (men's and women's), and track and field (men's and women's). It also ensures that OCC will not offer athletics for the entire 2020-21 academic year. OCC is a member of the NJCAA, which canceled sports in the fall and winter due to COVID-19.

"Student safety and the safety of our entire campus community is our top priority. Due to COVID-19 we made the difficult decision to not participate in intercollegiate sports competition during the spring semester. We hope conditions will improve enough so our teams can practice later in the semester. We made the decision as early as possible so our student-athletes could make informed decisions about their futures as well,” OCC President Casey Crabill said in a statement.

It remains to be seen whether Cayuga Community College — another SUNY school in the NJCAA — or Wells College will follow suit. Both schools, like OCC, did not offer sports in the fall or winter.

For CCC, a cancellation of the spring season would be further delaying the return of multiple defunct programs. Both the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams were expected to return this year after several seasons on hiatus.

