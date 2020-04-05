Onondaga County to shut down golf courses to combat COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As long as social distancing requirements are met, golf courses in New York state have been allowed to continue limited operations during the coronavirus pandemic. But that's going to change this week in Onondaga County.

County Executive Ryan McMahon on Sunday announced temporary closures of all public and private golf courses, effective at 8 p.m. Monday. The shutdowns will be in effect through April 27, according to an emergency order McMahon issued.

The order does not impact golf courses operated by New York state. Employees at golf courses can continue to have access to the sites for "work-related purposes."

McMahon's golf course order came as he also asked Onondaga County residents to voluntarily shelter in place over the next two weeks, saying this is a critical time for slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The order will impact courses near Cayuga County, including Millstone Golf Course on Route 5 in Elbridge, Pearl Lakes Golf Course on Old Seneca Turnpike in Skaneateles and Skaneateles Country Club.

Golf courses have been allowed to operate in New York as an acceptable recreational option during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's PAUSE order, which required closures of a wide-range of businesses.