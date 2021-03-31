Opening Day: Auburn native Tim Locastro ready for full season with Arizona Diamondbacks

But Locastro noted what's happened in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. UCLA, an 11-seed, advanced to the Final Four.

"You just gotta get in and then hopefully, that day, you can win," he said. "You just got to go out there and survive and advance each day in the playoffs."

Locastro will likely have a bigger role with the Diamondbacks this season. He could get more starts, especially against left-handed pitchers. Even if he doesn't start, he can be one of the D-backs' top weapons off the bench.

After MLB changed the rules for 2020 and had designated hitters in both leagues, the National League is returning to its traditional rules without a DH.

"It's definitely going to change the dynamic of everything," Locastro said. "It's not going to matter to me whether I'm starting or coming off the bench because you gotta be ready from the first inning on to be playing in these games because who knows what could happen? The pitcher hitting, double switches. You gotta be ready at all times."

There will be another change this season. In 2020, teams only played against their divisional opponents and other clubs in their geographic area. For the Diamondbacks, that meant games against teams on the West Coast.