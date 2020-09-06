Opening in stride: New sports massage practice opens in Auburn

The prospects of the business were further inspired by the Finger Lakes region's reputation for outdoor activities, like hiking, trail running and cycling.

"It's just an area we've gravitated to for many years," Nat said. "The area has a strong community of health-conscious members. We thought it would be the perfect landing spot to start this business."

Acknowledging that it's a strange time to start a business due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nat has been offering online consultation to those uncomfortable with receiving in-person treatment.

As gyms begin to reopen, Nat expects business to pick up significantly. So far to bring attention to the fact that Stride is open, Nat has relied on social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, as well as word of mouth. He reached out to several old friends and colleagues from his time at school in Ithaca to help spread the word. He's also been in touch with local gym owners and participates in weekend running groups, using those opportunities to share information about his new business.

Catering to a wide demographic — anyone from high school athletes to young professionals to "weekend warriors" — Nat looks forward to further working with central New York's athletes, as he hopes to instill the same breakthroughs he once experienced himself.