Opening in stride: New sports massage practice opens in Auburn

Martin Nat was first introduced to sports massage while training for a half marathon in 2009.
While training, he'd normally need a day or two off after an intense workout. It was recommended by a friend that he seek treatment. After a few sessions on the massage bench, with treatment honing in on his legs and hips, Nat was able to lessen his recovery time and most importantly, he said, remain injury free until his race.
"It turned out to be such a game-changer throughout the training," Nat said in an interview with The Citizen. "It was then that I realized there was something to this whole massage thing. I realized I wanted to help other people achieve similar goals."
On Aug. 24, Nat opened Stride Sports Massage, a professional massage and bodywork service that's intent on working with various types of athletes to help them recover from training and take preventative measures against future injuries. His practice's office is located in the Phoenix building in downtown Auburn.
A massage therapist for 10 years, Nat is a graduate of the Finger Lakes School of Massage in Ithaca. Prior to Stride, Nat most recently worked as a therapist for a sports massage practice in Philadelphia.
While Auburn may seem like a random locale to open a sports massage business, Nat said he and his wife, Jennifer, would often vacation in the area and that eventually turned into discussions about a permanent move.
The prospects of the business were further inspired by the Finger Lakes region's reputation for outdoor activities, like hiking, trail running and cycling.
"It's just an area we've gravitated to for many years," Nat said. "The area has a strong community of health-conscious members. We thought it would be the perfect landing spot to start this business."
Acknowledging that it's a strange time to start a business due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nat has been offering online consultation to those uncomfortable with receiving in-person treatment.
As gyms begin to reopen, Nat expects business to pick up significantly. So far to bring attention to the fact that Stride is open, Nat has relied on social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, as well as word of mouth. He reached out to several old friends and colleagues from his time at school in Ithaca to help spread the word. He's also been in touch with local gym owners and participates in weekend running groups, using those opportunities to share information about his new business.
Catering to a wide demographic — anyone from high school athletes to young professionals to "weekend warriors" — Nat looks forward to further working with central New York's athletes, as he hopes to instill the same breakthroughs he once experienced himself.
Athletes, as Nat put it, often are so wrapped up with training that they can neglect treatment until it's too late and there's an injury. His practice plans to not only provide treatment to those injuries, but a learning experience.
"One of the main culprits when dealing with athletes is overuse injuries. As a massage therapist, it's all about finding ways to relax those overused muscles while making sure there's no strength imbalances," Nat said. "It's my goal to help them get out of those painful holding patterns, but to also get them to prevent and identify those issues before they come up again.
"It's about getting people up and moving, which is what I try to promote to my clients."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!