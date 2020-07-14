Orchard Park could curtail tailgating if fans not permitted at Bills games

A football season with no tailgating, anywhere?
If no fans are allowed at Buffalo Bills games this season, Orchard Park Town Board members are looking into how to prevent fans from going into private satellite lots to enjoy the game from a distance.
"I think our primary job is to make sure the residents here are as safe as they can be," Councilman Conor Flynn said.
Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's all about managing risks, he said.
"Allowing large parties in our community is not the type of risk we should be taking," he added.
A number of property owners around New Era Field park cars on game days, and fans look forward to setting up grills and hanging out before and after the game almost as much as seeing the players in action. And if you can't be inside the stadium, partying with friends near the stadium could be the next best thing for some people.
But the owner of Yellow Brick Parking on Big Tree Road said he is seeing very little demand from fans.
"I really have gotten very little interest from anybody wanting to come out and tailgate here if they can’t go to the game," said Mark Lester.
Lester said he has security on his property and has not had problems, but he has issues with the town's stance on parking lots. He said several years ago the town changed the zoning code, and that prevented him from parking on an additional parcel he bought for parking. The town also restricted buses from parking at lots last year. Lester said he opposes any more restrictions.
"Overall, my business has been destroyed by this (pandemic,)" he said. "I'm anticipating almost no revenue."
Guidance to professional sports teams that New York State issued July 1 was based on the tenet that there would be no live spectators. It said not only that teams must not allow a live audience, but teams also must "prohibit fans from congregating outside the venue and implement a security plan to safely disperse any individuals that gather outside of the venue."
Flynn said Orchard Park is trying to figure out the best way to restrict gatherings at satellite lots on a temporary basis for this season. He said it is fairly clear that the town can restrict the commercial parking lot and areas where people pay to park. He said he expects the Town Board to discuss it at its work session Wednesday.
"The real question that we have to work through is on people's lawns," he said.
If someone has family members over for a gathering, that would seem to fall under the state's guidelines on gatherings, he added.
"So 50 people in a household is obviously a gathering," Flynn said. "But say, 50 people on an acre lot, is that also a gathering?
"Any of these restrictions would be temporary and strictly tied to the specific virus. I look forward to joining Bills fans at tailgates next year."
Guidance on COVID-19 changes, depending on the circumstances, and it is possible that a reduced number of fans will be allowed to attend games at some point.
The stadium lots would probably have enough capacity to provide parking for those spectators, but fans also may want to park in their familiar satellite lots.
And then there's the issue of masks at a tailgate party.
"We've had a difficult enough time getting people to not jump through flaming tables. I have concerns about our ability to enforce mask wearing in that sort of environment," Flynn said.
