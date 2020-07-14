Orchard Park could curtail tailgating if fans not permitted at Bills games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A football season with no tailgating, anywhere?

If no fans are allowed at Buffalo Bills games this season, Orchard Park Town Board members are looking into how to prevent fans from going into private satellite lots to enjoy the game from a distance.

"I think our primary job is to make sure the residents here are as safe as they can be," Councilman Conor Flynn said.

Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's all about managing risks, he said.

"Allowing large parties in our community is not the type of risk we should be taking," he added.

A number of property owners around New Era Field park cars on game days, and fans look forward to setting up grills and hanging out before and after the game almost as much as seeing the players in action. And if you can't be inside the stadium, partying with friends near the stadium could be the next best thing for some people.

But the owner of Yellow Brick Parking on Big Tree Road said he is seeing very little demand from fans.

"I really have gotten very little interest from anybody wanting to come out and tailgate here if they can’t go to the game," said Mark Lester.