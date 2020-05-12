Pandemic could change landscape of minor league sports, including Auburn Doubledays

AHL Rochester Americans GM Randy Sexton said he thinks minor league hockey teams can get going as long as 1,000-2,000 people are allowed in buildings. It might not be a full season, either.

"I think it may force us to be more creative," AHL president and CEO David Andrews said. "I think we need to be really flexible as we look ahead as to what the league might look like and be open to whatever we need to be open to to do the best we can."

Green already has thought ahead to what "socially distanced" crowds might look like and hopes that treatments and a coronavirus vaccine gets things back to normal eventually. But the end of the pandemic may not be enough to pack minor league arenas and stadiums if Zimbalist is correct about the situation and economic downturn changing people's behaviors.

"It's just going to take several years to get through it all, in my view, and while that adjustment or recuperation is happening, it means that there's going to be higher rates of unemployment, lower rates of income and people are going to be more careful about how they spend their free income, their leisure income," Zimbalist said. "So I don't expect the leagues to really start flourishing again for several years."