Passing the torch: Piascik takes over as Weedsport varsity head football coach

As head coach, Piascik hopes to continue to innovate how the Warriors play in all areas of the field.

"The really hard part is the defensive side of the ball, where positions have to do multiple things. There's a lot of parts to the defense that had taken me a little bit longer to get ahold of," Piascik said. "If you watch our film, we don't look like other teams defensively. I think we're a little ahead of the game and a little unique with the stuff we do.

"I feel a lot more confident in the game. We don't want to just maintain, we want to improve and get better as we go."

Admittedly, there's little feel for how many student-athletes will come out to play football this upcoming fall. Section III set a Feb. 1 deadline for teams to classify as 11-man or 8-man for the 2020 season, over a month before schools closed in mid-March due to COVID-19.

Spring months are often crucial for football coaches to gauge interest for the upcoming season, and much of the participation stems from current players convincing friends to come out for the team.

It's also possible that summer workouts won't be allowed, or will only be allowed in limited instances.