Past time for pastime: Auburn Little Leaguers return to field after long summer

As Little Leaguer Andrew Bennett rounded third en route to the tying run, cries of encouragement and celebration could be heard from the nearby dugout area.
Team Piscotti teammates, donning their dark blue Auburn Little League uniforms, clung to the fence and screamed in excitement when Bennett touched home plate, securing a tie score in the final inning of their game against Team Catalano Wednesday evening.
For a moment at least, players and spectators could forget the challenges of life in 2020, and the obstacles that were overcome to get the Little League season going during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was certainly no guarantee of youth baseball this year. A ban on outdoor recreational activities held youth sports at bay for the first few months of summer. Auburn's Little League, which normally begins in April, held registration in late June, while teams were settled and a schedule was organized by early July. The first day for games was July 22.
Now, with most teams in Auburn's Little League, Mustang League, and Pony League approaching the midway point of their schedules, there is a semblance of normalcy for players and families whose summers are typically occupied by baseball diamonds.
"People are so glad that the kids have something to do, but we have to continue to be diligent and safe every game," Auburn Little League President Frank Mancuso told The Citizen last month. "It's all about having fun. We're keeping scores, but they're not worried about scores or who wins or loses. Being locked up in their house all spring with nothing to do, not seeing friends ... we love seeing those kids having fun. But we want to do it right and safe, because it can change at the drop of a dime."
While there have been no significant rule changes to the game itself — a ban on stolen bases was considered at one point — there are procedural differences to Little League this summer. Coaches are asked to sanitize the baseballs every two innings, while it's also encouraged that players spread out along the fence or mingle with their families during the game, instead of cramming into the dugout. Umpires are also given the option of calling the game from behind the pitcher's mound instead of behind home plate.
Typically the outfield fence is lined with signs from the league's sponsors, while uniforms feature the name of individual team sponsors. This year, while each team has a different color uniform, each jersey says, "Auburn Little League" on the chest. And the fences are clear of signage, allowing spectators to watch games from the outfield and social distance from others.
"In order to play ball, we've got to follow these new guidelines," said Brian Piscotti, one of the Little League coaches. "They've done a good job, and the parents have been great too. The whole league has been great. It's different, but whatever it takes to play the game that we all love.
"The big difference this season is I'm used to having all the kids lined up on the fence cheering their teammates. That's a lot of fun, and that's kinda what we're missing this season."
Not only a coach but a parent to a Little League player, Piscotti said he feels comfortable with his child's participation as long as precautionary measures are being taken. While facial masks are not required, Piscotti and some other coaches wore them during Wednesday's games, whether standing on the field or by the dugout. Some players also wore gaiters around their necks.
Michelle Renslow, whose son Canyon, 12, plays for Team Catalano, said there was no hesitation about allowing her child to play this season.
"(Canyon's) pretty much been in the house since March 13. I knew he was OK to come out. I was the only one going in and out of the house, and I get tested every week for COVID (as a nurse), so I wasn't too reserved or worried," Renslow said. "We were hoping Little League would get off the ground. We kept communications up and everything, so we were all happy to hear it's back."
Each team in the Little League is scheduled to play 15 games, with the season wrapping up Aug. 24. The six-team Pony League has games scheduled through Sept. 12, with each team playing 15 games. In the Mustang League, which has five teams, each team will play 13 games and the schedule wraps up Sept. 9. Normally Little League season lasts only 12 games with teams moving on to play postseason tournaments, but this year's schedule didn't allow for postseason play.
More competition, more sanitizer, same amount of fun. Given the absence of many youth sports this summer, Mancuso is proud Auburn's Little League was able to return.
"I'm just glad we were able to provide these opportunities and activities to the kids of Auburn. It was our goal and we achieved it," Mancuso said. "It's a very good feeling knowing we did this for the kids. We didn't have to. We could've said, 'Nah, we're not having Little League, we're not having baseball,' like other towns did. I have no animosity toward other towns if they didn't want to.
"We put the work in to get these kids to play. It wasn't the flip of a switch. It was a lot of planning. We met our goal by opening baseball, and we want to make sure we maintain it and everybody's safe. I think if we keep doing what we're doing, we'll be fine."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!