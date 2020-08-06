Past time for pastime: Auburn Little Leaguers return to field after long summer

While there have been no significant rule changes to the game itself — a ban on stolen bases was considered at one point — there are procedural differences to Little League this summer. Coaches are asked to sanitize the baseballs every two innings, while it's also encouraged that players spread out along the fence or mingle with their families during the game, instead of cramming into the dugout. Umpires are also given the option of calling the game from behind the pitcher's mound instead of behind home plate.

Typically the outfield fence is lined with signs from the league's sponsors, while uniforms feature the name of individual team sponsors. This year, while each team has a different color uniform, each jersey says, "Auburn Little League" on the chest. And the fences are clear of signage, allowing spectators to watch games from the outfield and social distance from others.

"In order to play ball, we've got to follow these new guidelines," said Brian Piscotti, one of the Little League coaches. "They've done a good job, and the parents have been great too. The whole league has been great. It's different, but whatever it takes to play the game that we all love.

"The big difference this season is I'm used to having all the kids lined up on the fence cheering their teammates. That's a lot of fun, and that's kinda what we're missing this season."