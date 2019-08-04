Picture this: I'm at Yankee Stadium Wednesday on assignment to photograph a kid from Auburn. You probably know his name by now — Tim Locastro, who plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Locastro's dad, Tim Sr., brought him to a Yankees game when he was 7 years old. Twenty years later, the younger Locastro returns, this time as a Major League Baseball player, and hits a home run in front of friends, family and 43,000 New Yorkers.
Seconds earlier, I had been in an elevator and almost missed it.
I was shooting Locastro from the third base photographer's well on the field when the heavens opened up with heavy rain, thunder and lightning for what was about to be the second rain delay of the game. I went into the tunnel under the stadium to escape the rain and watched about 20 members of the grounds crew prepare to take the field. It was the top of the ninth and raining so hard I thought for sure the umpires would call the game. So, I headed up to the press box. That decision was almost a fatal one. Yankee Stadium is a large facility so getting around can take a bit of time.
As I entered the press box I was stunned to see Yankee players on the field and the Diamondbacks' No. 16 at the plate.
Wait, what?
There is no way that I could make it back down to the field in time so I grabbed my camera and ran out of the press box to a photo platform on the 200 level with an angle to home plate. As the pitcher winds up, I set up and take aim at Locastro in the batter's box. I'm not totally sure my exposure settings are correct and hope he takes the first pitch so I can check. No can do. The pitch hurls toward Locastro and all I see through the lens is him stepping toward the pitch and I hear the crack of the bat.
I continue to follow Locastro down the baseline and notice he's not sprinting like he normally would to beat the throw. The crowd was unusually quiet as Locastro rounds first. I figured he had just singled and would return to first base but he kept trotting. When he reached second I realized the kid just hit a home run. I tracked Locastro all the way around the bases and to the dugout.
My phone immediately blew up. Gary Piccirillo, illustrious former sports editor at The Citizen, who was watching the game back in Auburn, texted, "Oh My God!"
The kid did it! 20 years after watching his heroes play on hallowed ground, Locastro stepped up to the plate in Yankee Stadium and jacked one out and became some other 7-year-old's hero on that day.
And I photographed it!
