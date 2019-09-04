Longtime Facebook viewers are familiar with The Citizen's NFL Pick 4 video.
Here's how it goes: Every week of the NFL season, The Citizen's Chris Sciria, Justin Ritzel and Robert Harding predict the outcome of four NFL games against the spread. The trio alternates who's responsible for the four-game lineup that week.
This week's games:
• Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3)
• Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4)
• Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-5.5)
• Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7)
Watch the NFL Pick 4 video below.