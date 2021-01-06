Pitt erases 18-point deficit, beats Syracuse 63-60

SYRACUSE — Ithiel Horton scored 14 points, Au'diese Toney made a go-ahead putback with eight seconds left for Pittsburgh's first lead and the shorthanded Panthers erased an 18-point deficit to beat Syracuse 63-60 on Wednesday, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series.

After Toney put Pittsburgh ahead, Syracuse dribbled across midcourt and called a timeout with 5.2 seconds left. But the Orange then turned it over, Xavier Johnson made two free throws for a three-point lead and Alan Griffin's half-court heave at the buzzer hit the side of the rim.

"We tried to set up a back screen and pop, and it didn't work, and then we just didn't get open" Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "Their defense was just better than our offense."

Pittsburgh started the game making just three of its first 19 shots from the field as Syracuse built a 28-10 lead at the 6:34 mark. The Panthers finished the half 6-of-28 shooting (21.4%) and trailed 32-18 before starting the second half on a 13-3 run to get within 35-31.

Twelve of Syracuse's 22 successful field goals were 3s. The Orange shot 22-for-60 (36%) overall.