Podium hopes: Three Cayuga County wrestlers aim high for state tournament

“I’ve been able to sit and absorb all of it. It’s cool to be in the top three of wins leaders for Cato,” White said. “That’s really nice to be able to look back and reflect on, how me looking up to (Lalone and Giacolone) as a kid has been the drive that’s kept me going.

“I definitely want to live up to the seeding and go beyond that. We haven’t had a state place-finisher here in Cato in awhile, so I’ll definitely be satisfied with that.”

“Just brush it off and keep going”

The first back-to-back section winner for Auburn since the 1960s, Pirozzolo remains disappointed in his performance at last year’s state championships.

Wrestling at 132 pounds, Pirozzolo went two-and-out at the tournament, falling to St. Anthony’s Preston Maucere (who ended up in third place) via first-period pin and Washingtonville’s Thomas Maddox by a 5-4 decision.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reflecting on what went wrong last year, Pirozzolo says he wasn’t mentally in it after dropping that first match to Maucere, but this year is using that defeat as a learning experience.