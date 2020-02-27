Podium hopes: Three Cayuga County wrestlers aim high for state tournament

Cayuga County will be well represented when the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships begin at the Times Union Center in Albany on Friday.
Three wrestlers — Auburn’s Keyshin Cooper and Luca Pirozzolo, and Cato-Meridian’s Hunter White — are gunning for state titles. Cooper and Pirozzolo qualified for their respective Division I brackets by winning individual section titles, while White was the runner-up in his sectional bracket in Division II, but was awarded an at-large bid to states.
The three have been drilling together in preparation, and will find out Friday if their work can result in success at the state level.
“It’s never for certain”
When White, a senior, left the Section III championships on Feb. 15, he wasn’t sure if he’d just wrestled the final match of his career. He was a finalist in the Division II 126-pound bracket, but missed out on the title after being victimized by a first-period pin from Lowville’s Micah Roes.
In an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday, White said he was confident his body of work would result in a state berth. He found out officially last Wednesday, Feb. 19.
“Ever since placing (at sectionals) as a freshman, going to states has been the main goal,” White said. “I heard conversation that I was being talked about for getting the wild card, but it’s never for certain. I knew I had a pretty good chance. I beat a couple kids that placed high in the section. I beat a lot of kids that placed in the state.”
White’s 37-3 record, with first-place finishes at five different tournaments, was deemed state tournament-worthy. He drew the No. 4 seed and his first match Friday is against Hackley School’s Jack Bosco.
To prepare, White has been drilling against Auburn’s Pirozzolo. He’s also benefited from the first-year partnership between Hannibal’s and Cato-Meridian’s wrestling programs, who joined to keep both teams afloat.
Pairing Cato-Meridian with Hannibal allowed White a consistent partner to drill with, fellow 126-pounder Tyler Murray, a Hannibal student. Murray was also a place-finisher at sectionals.
“This is the first year for me that I’ve been able to wrestle every day with another wrestler that’s given me good competition,” White said. “I owe a lot of my success to Tyler, to him pushing me every day in practice and me pushing him. It’s that constant competition, and that competitiveness has pushed us both.”
White views his career goals in stages. Joining the varsity team as a seventh-grader, his first goal was to hit 100 wins. He did that. Then it was 150 wins, which he attained this season. Now he hopes to be Cato-Meridian’s first place finisher at states in almost 10 years. Nick Lalone (160-pound runner up in 2011) and Dominick Giacolone (third place at 119 in 2010) were the last to do it. Both are White's cousins.
“I’ve been able to sit and absorb all of it. It’s cool to be in the top three of wins leaders for Cato,” White said. “That’s really nice to be able to look back and reflect on, how me looking up to (Lalone and Giacolone) as a kid has been the drive that’s kept me going.
“I definitely want to live up to the seeding and go beyond that. We haven’t had a state place-finisher here in Cato in awhile, so I’ll definitely be satisfied with that.”
“Just brush it off and keep going”
The first back-to-back section winner for Auburn since the 1960s, Pirozzolo remains disappointed in his performance at last year’s state championships.
Wrestling at 132 pounds, Pirozzolo went two-and-out at the tournament, falling to St. Anthony’s Preston Maucere (who ended up in third place) via first-period pin and Washingtonville’s Thomas Maddox by a 5-4 decision.
Reflecting on what went wrong last year, Pirozzolo says he wasn’t mentally in it after dropping that first match to Maucere, but this year is using that defeat as a learning experience.
“(Maucere) was very good, but after that loss — I was thinking, ‘I wanna win it, I wanna win it,’ but I lost that match and mentally I was out of the tournament. I was done for the day,” Pirozzolo said. “This year I’m just gonna wrestle. Whatever happens happens, and I’ll just keep wrestling no matter what happens, and not look back at the losses. Just brush it off and keep going.”
Pirozzolo’s victory at the Section III tournament was enough to earn him the 14th seed in the Division I 138-pound bracket. He’ll start off with Rocky Point’s Logan Sciotto.
Despite a modest seed, Pirozzolo still intends to reach the podium by tournament’s end.
“For myself, the goal is to place, and to place top five,” Pirozzolo said. “I’ve got four kids that are committed Division I wrestlers in my bracket, so there’s quality kids in there,” Pirozzolo said. “To place top five would be great, to place (at all) would be awesome too. Just gotta see what happens, can’t get too down on myself.”
“There’s really no pressure for me”
Entering states, Cooper has something only a handful of others do, and that’s a perfect record.
A 25-0 mark with five first-place tournament finishes earned Cooper the No. 5 seed in the Division I 220-pound bracket. He’ll start the state championships against Pittsford’s Louis Rocca.
Cooper admits that his goals for the season have changed since November. After placing third in the section at 182 pounds last year, Cooper bumped up to 220, and with that hoped to win the section title.
He’s done that. A glimpse at the state bracket has Cooper wanting more.
“It wasn’t my goal coming into the season to win states,” Cooper said. “I try to set realistic goals for myself and mine was to be a sectional champ. But now that I look at the sectional bracket and look at some of the guys, and I’ve beaten some of the guys, I could really be a sectional and a state champ. And keep the undefeated record, which we’ve never had.”
Cooper is the only wrestler in his bracket that's unbeaten. He calls his fifth seed “respectable,” and is proud that those in the state “think of me that highly.”
His style might present problems for the other wrestlers. Standing 6-4, Cooper relies on explosiveness and technique, while most 220-pounders lean on power.
To advance, Cooper knows he can’t match up in the upper body, so attacking his opponents' legs will be the go-to strategy.
“I’m a very odd type of 220-pounder. I’m tall and I’m long, so anything I can do to get under them and take away that weight advantage is something I try to use in my arsenal,” Cooper said “I will admit I’m not the strongest guy on the mat. None of the guys I’ve wrestled I’ve been able to throw around. I’m gonna try and take you where I think you’re weakest at, which is gonna be the legs.
“A lot of people say I wrestle like a whip. I’m very loose until I need to be powerful.”
Unlike his teammate Pirozzolo, who is a junior, the senior Cooper knows the state championships will be his last tournament representing Auburn.
Right now, he’s trying to soak it all in.
“I’m not looking forward to it being my last high school match, knowing I’ll never wrestle in an Auburn Maroons singlet again,” Cooper said. “This will be like my last hurrah, which is sad to think about, but I wouldn’t want to go out any other way. I have the possibility unlike most people to go out with a win or with a state title. At the end of the day, I’ll just be happy to be there.”
